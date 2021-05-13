Clayton Shereni
Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus
Shamu told journalists during a press conference yesterday (May 27) at Benjamin
Burombo government building that the college was now under lockdown, and no new
visitors will be allowed until the situation has been controlled.
“We have declared Bondolfi Teachers
College a Covid-19 hotspot and students there have been placed on 14 days of
quarantine. We are not allowing any visitors there and no one will be allowed
to leave the college,” said Shamu.
He also said that the first case was
currently quarantined at Rujeko Isolation Centre but they were yet to verify
the variant which has spread at the institution.
“Our index case is admitted at Rujeko
isolation centre and is in a stable state. Currently we are still conducting
tests and as part of our plan, we are going to send specimens to Harare so that
they can do a further analysis to confirm the type of variant which we are
dealing with but at the moment we don’t know,” added Shamhu.
Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial
Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira said the province was ready to contain
the disease and will be guided by the national taskforce.
“If the national taskforce recommends a
provincial lockdown we will do so because we are still doing an assessment. So
far we are not recording any cases outside Bondolfi which means that we have
contained the disease, said Chadzamira.
Testing is still ongoing at the institution and 103 cases have been confirmed and are reportedly asymptomatic.
