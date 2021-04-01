|Esau Mupfumi
Felix Matasva
MUTARE - Zanu
PF central committee member Isau Mupfumi has warned Dangamvura-Chikanga
electorate against voting for poor opposition candidates in the parliamentary
by-election whose date has not yet been set.
The
rich businessman with interests in the passenger transport business said this
at the sidelines of a free health services programme which was held at
Dangamvura Poly Clinic recently.
Mupfumi
will be Zanu PF’s candidate for the seat which fell vacant after Prosper
Mutseyami was recalled from parliament by Douglas Mwonzora’s fringe MDC-T
party.
He
chided Dangamvura-Chikanga voters for supporting candidates who are penniless,
urging them to vote for people who are well-up so as to lessen corruption
tendencies.
"It does not make sense for you to vote for someone who is broke. We are losing it by voting for people of who get into politics eyeing for employment opportunities," he said.
Mupfumi
decried that the constituency had ‘always’ voted for ‘corrupt’ opposition
candidates, saying what was needed was a leader with proper management skills.
"I
have said this over and over again but people do not learn as they continue to
vote for corrupt people back into power,” Mupfumi said.
The
businessman has since stepped up efforts to campaign for the by-election by
embarking on a number of projects like buying gold claims for all the wards at
Redwing Mine, bankrolling a sports tournament for youths, cellphone repair
training and cake production training for women.
He
said people must be able to read between the lines and realise that opposition
politics does not work.
"Opposition
parties will never foster any development in our communities. Development can
only be fostered through the ruling party which has got the people at heart.
The opposition has got a poor mentality of making life difficult for people so
that they can revolt against the ruling government,” said Mupfumi.
He
accused the opposition dominated Mutare City Council of being inconsiderate to
the plight of poor residents and rate payers.
"The
rates they are charging are not affordable. Whenever council charges high
rates, many people will fail to pay their bills. Council must charge rates that
resonate with the quality of services it provides,” He said
