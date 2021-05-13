Terrence Ndowora

Mutindini Primary School in Daniri village under Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita still has a single block with no roof, a situation that leaves pupils vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.

Mutindini Primary operates as a satellite school for Ngodyore Primary School and is a community project that was initiated 8 years ago to serve pupils who walk more than 10km to the mother school.

Ward 9 Councillor Sabhina Kujongonya told TellZim News that the school needed urgent help as its roof was blown away by Cyclone Idai back in March 2019.

She said the school enrolled ECD A and B as well as Grade 1 and 2 pupils; leaving the upper grades to endure the long distance to Ngondyore.

“The construction of Mutindini Satellite School started eight years ago but we have not developed that much. We appeal to all those who can come and assist us to construct more blocks for grade 3, 4, 5 pupils.

The school has a large catchment area and enrolls pupils from Zaka district as well as Bikita Rural District’s wards 9 and 10,” said Cllr Kujongonya.

Kujongonya said Member of Parliament (MP) for Bikita West, Elias Musakwa promised to provide roofing material when the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) allocation is disbursed.

“MP Musakwa promised that he will use funds from CDF to buy timber for roofing. He promised us that he will get them from Manicaland and we hope soon we will fix the roof,” said Kujongonya.

Pupils from Zaka also endure the risk of drowning in the Turwi and Musekenende rivers on their way to school.

There are also fears that if the school is not developed in time to enroll up to grade seven, pupils will remain at risk of kidnappings which are on the rise.