The late Dorcas Gondo





Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - The late Dorcas Gondo (54), wife to Mwenezi District Public Service Commission (PSC) human resource manager Last Gondo, has been praised as one of the most hardworking teachers whose distinguished performance will inspire her colleagues.

She was a long-time Mwenezi Government High School textile and design technology teacher before her death on Sunday, May 09. She had been diabetic since 2019 and succumbed to the chronic disease a few hours upon being admitted at Neshuro District Hospital.

A holder of a Bachelor of Education (BEd) Degree from Solusi University specialising in home economics, Dorcas was described by Mwenezi Government High School head Cuthbert Chuma as one of the best teachers whose passion for work was unparalleled.

"As a school, we are really saddened by the untimely passing of Mrs. Gondo. The gap she left is difficult to fill. She was one of our hardworking and punctual teachers who would consistently produce the best results.

Outside of her academic life, her dedication was also unquestionable. Under her leadership, the school's drummies (drum majorettes) team performed well at both provincial and national levels. Whenever there were official functions in the district, she would be roped in and her great catering skills would speak for themselves too," said Chuma.

In his eulogy at Dorcas' burial at Neshuro Growth point on May 11, PSC provincial coordinator Tauyanarwo Makuza said the deceased was a committed civil servant whose family life had made her husband Last a remarkable employee too.

"We got to know Mrs. Gondo’s culture of hard work through the exemplary life she led. At some point in time Mr. Gondo used to operate the Mwenezi PSC office alone and despite the huge workload, he would submit all the needed reports and work on time; far ahead of other districts which had more than two workers. Such kind of commitment towards work cannot be credited to him alone without giving special credit to his wife Mrs Gondo," said Makuza.

The late Dorcas’ burial was attended by many people including by District Development Coordinator (DCC) Rosemary Chingwe, school heads, government departments representatives and teachers.

The deceased is survived by her husband Last as well as two children Tatenda (27) and Takudzwa (20).