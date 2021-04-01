|The late Dorcas Gondo
Cephas Shava
MWENEZI - The late Dorcas Gondo (54), wife to Mwenezi District
Public Service Commission (PSC) human resource manager Last Gondo, has been praised
as one of the most hardworking teachers whose distinguished performance will
inspire her colleagues.
She was a long-time Mwenezi
Government High School textile and design technology teacher before her death on
Sunday, May 09. She had been diabetic since 2019 and succumbed to the chronic
disease a few hours upon being admitted at Neshuro District Hospital.
A holder of a Bachelor of
Education (BEd) Degree from Solusi University specialising in home economics,
Dorcas was described by Mwenezi Government High School head Cuthbert Chuma as
one of the best teachers whose passion for work was unparalleled.
"As a school, we are really
saddened by the untimely passing of Mrs. Gondo. The gap she left is difficult
to fill. She was one of our hardworking and punctual teachers who would
consistently produce the best results.
Outside of her academic life, her
dedication was also unquestionable. Under her leadership, the school's drummies
(drum majorettes) team performed well at both provincial and national levels.
Whenever there were official functions in the district, she would be roped in
and her great catering skills would speak for themselves too," said Chuma.
In his eulogy at Dorcas' burial
at Neshuro Growth point on May 11, PSC provincial coordinator Tauyanarwo Makuza
said the deceased was a committed civil servant whose family life had made her
husband Last a remarkable employee too.
"We got to know Mrs. Gondo’s
culture of hard work through the exemplary life she led. At some point in time
Mr. Gondo used to operate the Mwenezi PSC office alone and despite the huge
workload, he would submit all the needed reports and work on time; far ahead of
other districts which had more than two workers. Such kind of commitment
towards work cannot be credited to him alone without giving special credit to
his wife Mrs Gondo," said Makuza.
The late Dorcas’ burial was
attended by many people including by District Development Coordinator (DCC)
Rosemary Chingwe, school heads, government departments representatives and
teachers.
The deceased is survived by her
husband Last as well as two children Tatenda (27) and Takudzwa (20).
No comments