Daniel Mberikunashe

Wayne Ncube/ Believe Mpofu

MASVINGO - Recalled Councillor for Ward 5, Daniel Mberikunashe who was fired for sympathizing with MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, has vowed to continue supporting Chamisa and that he will run for the ward in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Mberikunashe who is believed to be related to Chamisa said he is unapologetic and that his unwavering support goes to Chamisa.

Mberikunashe told TellZim News that he will continue rallying behind the MDC Alliance president and that he was optimistic of a return at the town house in 2023.

“I will continue supporting Chamisa until the end because we can’t keep on putting old, lazy people in the office. I will come back again in 2023 on the side of Chamisa and I’m prepared to be back in local governance to serve the people in Ward 5,” said Mberikunashe.

Mberikunashe added that MDC Alliance councillors Members of Parliament (MP) should continue representing the people who voted them into office even if they are threatened with recalls.

“My advice to MDC Alliance councillors and MPs is for them not to be scared to getting fired or recalled. They should continue serving the people who voted for them and supporting their party because we also did the same and we stood our ground,” he said.

He added on that if he is awarded a chance to be back in office again, he will continue lobbying for the construction of a primary school in Ward 5.

“If people trust me to serve and get back in the office again, I will do everything in my power to lobby for the construction of a primary school in the ward and market stalls,” said Mberikunashe.

Mberikunashe who was serving his second term was fired together with three others; Tarusenga Vhembo, Godfrey Kurauone and Richard Musekiwa councillors for ward 3, 4 and 7 respectively.