The National Culture Commemoration this year is set to be held at Chief Njelele homestead in Gokwe South officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 21.

The day will be part of ongoing Culture Week celebrations, which was timed to coincide with the World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development which is celebrated on May 21 every year.

The events are organized by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

A statement presented by NACZ states that the event will be held under strict observance of Covid-19 protocols and only invited guests will be allowed entry into the venue.

It also states that there will be a number of performances and exhibitions comprising artists from the Midlands to showcase the country’s cultural diversity.

Proceedings will be broadcasted live on NACZ Facebook pages and other social media platforms.

Celebrated under the theme ‘Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity’, this year’s Culture Week, aims to recognize the resilience of the cultural and creative sector in the face of the devastating impact of Covid-19.

All provinces are expected to host live cultural commemoration that will be officiated by their ministers of state for provincial affairs.