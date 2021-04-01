Wayne Ncube
The
National Culture Commemoration this year is set to be held at Chief Njelele
homestead in Gokwe South officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 21.
The day will be part of
ongoing Culture Week celebrations, which was timed to coincide with the World
Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development which is celebrated on
May 21 every year.
The events are
organized by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).
A statement presented
by NACZ states that the event will be held under strict observance of Covid-19
protocols and only invited guests will be allowed entry into the venue.
“The event will be held
It also states that
there will be a number of performances and exhibitions comprising artists from the
Midlands to showcase the country’s cultural diversity.
Proceedings will be
broadcasted live on NACZ Facebook pages and other social media platforms.
“A limited number of performances
Celebrated under the
theme ‘Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity’, this
year’s Culture Week, aims to recognize the resilience of the cultural and
creative sector in the face of the devastating impact of Covid-19.
All provinces are
expected to host live cultural commemoration that will be officiated by their ministers
of state for provincial affairs.
