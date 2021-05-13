



SayWhat at an HIV and Aids awareness campaign at the Reformed Church University (RCU)

Kimberly Kusauka

MASVINGO - Voluntary organisation SayWhat recently organised an HIV and Aids awareness campaign at the Reformed Church University (RCU) where the focus was on preventive measures, abstinence and protection for tertiary students.

Messaging was transmitted through creatively artistic ways including poems, songs and presentations to sensitize students on HIV and Aids.

SayWhat representative, Simplisiyo Chilo said the idea was to encourage uptake of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services at Youth Friendly Facilities that are found at clinics.

"We want to make sure that students have access to SRH services at the Youth Friendly Facility at every clinic and they make full use of those services," said Chilo.

Peer educators from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) performed songs and poems on protection, prevention and abstinence as a way of fighting new HIV and Aids infections.

A National Aids Council (Nac) presenter encouraged condom use among tertiary students, saying it was the most feasible measure against STIs (Sexually-Transmitted Infections) and unwanted pregnancy.

"Use of condoms is another way which can be used to prevent HIV and Aids in tertiary students hence there is need for consistent lessons on how to properly make use of them," she said.

A Population Services International (PSI) representative focused on HIV testing, screening and treatment for STIs; encouraging students to regularly get tested, and to accept and make consistent use of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) should they be found to the HIV positive.

"As PSI, we support HIV testing, screening and treatment for STIs at every Youth Friendly Facility at any institution. We encourage students to go and get tested for free. We also offer ARV drugs to students who are HIV positive in a private and confidential manner," he said.

Students were given an opportunity to visit different service providers who were present at the event for free lessons on SRH services under the ‘Smart choices for smart learners’ SayWhat motto.