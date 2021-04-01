Ezra Chadzamira

…as attempts to cancel it faulter

Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI - Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has failed to force through a cancellation of the Kilimanjaro sugarcane plot beneficiaries list which was drawn by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira’s office.

Last month, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga gave an order that the list be set aside and a new one be drawn following complaints that the list was not inclusive as it had allegedly brought many outsiders at the expense of locals.

During a visit to the Kilimanjaro project site last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to recognise whichever land allocation decision made by Chadzamira’s office.

Speaking during the Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Chitsanga Hall this week Chadzamira, however, said government had processes that are followed when making allocation decisions.

He said it was not his decision alone to determine who gets what piece of land as the Ministry of Lands was a major stakeholder in the process.

“On allocation of land, government is not a kiosk which sells cigarettes; it has policies which are run by structures. Land is given by the Ministry of Land through set structures not what I hear that MPs are compiling registers of people to be given land. Where do you get that? Government is run by the constitution, we need well-arranged things,” said Chadzamira.

“President Mnangagwa gave us Vision 2030 and he will be there until we achieve it. So all those who are dreaming that it will be achieved by someone we are sorry for you. Others achieved theirs from 1980 to 2017 and that vision attracted many opposition members,” said Chadzamira.

Chadzamira was supported by Chiredzi West Member of Parliament (MP) Farai Musikavanhu who said the existing list of Kilimanjaro sugarcane beneficiary list was ‘pleasing’ and should stay as it is.