Faase Tagurana Sithole

Livingstone Mtetwa

CHIPINGE - Kanyi Redu Development Association (KREDA), a non-governmental organization based in Chipinge, has come to the rescue of a 17-year-old girl by securing her an artificial leg after eight years of suffering.

Faase Tagurana Sithole lost her leg to a crocodile attack while she was nine-years-old and had used an artificial leg ever since, but it had grown smaller as she grew up.

The situation affected her education as she could no longer go to school but her prayers were answered when she was adopted by the organization following the death of her grandmother who was her guardian.

KREDA Board of Trustees (BoT) chairperson Sailas Chawira and Vice chairperson Grace Dube, together with People Living with Disability Commission (PWDC), reached out to Gross Care International Sales director, Diana Shonhiwa who agreed to provide a new artificial leg for Sithole.

Dube said securing a new artificial leg for the girl was a huge task and a great achievement for KREDA, as they had limited by resources.

He said KREDA and the PWDC will benefit from the mutual relations with Gross Care International which provides technical assistance to improve life for the disabled and the elderly.

“KREDA, PWD Commission shall benefit from this relationship with Gross Care International. They supply assistive adaptive technologies, independent living products, mobility aids and paralympic sporting equipment for people and learners with disabilities,” said Dube

Gross Care International also supply innovative technologies that help create equal opportunities for the elderly, the disabled and persons from disadvantaged backgrounds to remove stigmatization of people and learners with disabilities in the community.

KREDA executive chairperson, Sinotheni Chibarirwa said the partnership with Gross Care International is a notable breakthrough and KREDA still need more partners to circumvent scarcity of resources hindering its vision of changing lives in Chipinge.

"Although we managed to assist Sithole, we still have a long way to go in finding other partners and I call upon all commissions or individual members to assist in any kind of way to save lives and those willing to assist can contact our Vice Chairperson Grace Dube on +263 77 512 2895 ," said Chibarirwa.

Chabarirwa said the story of Sithole marked the good work being done by KREDA and encouraged members to continue the good work to their communities.

"KREDA has done wonderful and commendable work. Good work always pay in the long run. Chipinge community members must emulate the good work being done by KREDA and support the good work,” Said Chabarirwa.