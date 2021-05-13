



Clayton Shereni

A sack with a huge snake was reportedly dumped at acting Chief Marozva, Ishmael Mudhe's homestead on Sunday, May 23, as a serious wrangle on who to succeed Phillip Mudhe, who died of Covid-19 in January, begins to unravel.

The live snake (pictured), was reportedly dumped by close relatives who are opposed to Ishmael as a regent and possible successor to the late chief.

The relatives are said to have sought the assistance of prophets to help them send a clear warning to Ishmael that they will not accept his reign whether on an acting or fulltime basis.

When contacted for comment, Ishmael confirmed that some family members came to his homestead on Sunday purporting to do a cleansing ceremony.

"Three people came from Harare to my home on Sunday while I wasn't there, saying they wanted to perform some cleansing rituals. Nobody suspected they had malicious motives but I now suspect their agenda was to smear me so that I would be accused of witchcraft and killing family members using witchcraft," said Ishmael, who is son to the late chief.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had not received the report but promised to look into the matter.

“So far, I have not received that report but I will try and find out about that issue,” said Dhewa.

The snake has since been taken to Bikita Minerals Police Station where it is being held awaiting collection by wildlife authority Zimparks.