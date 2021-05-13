Clayton
Shereni
A sack with a huge
snake was reportedly dumped at acting Chief Marozva, Ishmael Mudhe's homestead
on Sunday, May 23, as a serious wrangle on who to succeed Phillip Mudhe, who
died of Covid-19 in January, begins to unravel.
The live snake (pictured),
was reportedly dumped by close relatives who are opposed to Ishmael as a regent
and possible successor to the late chief.
The relatives are said
to have sought the assistance of prophets to help them send a clear warning to
Ishmael that they will not accept his reign whether on an acting or fulltime
basis.
When contacted for comment,
Ishmael confirmed that some family members came to his homestead on Sunday purporting
to do a cleansing ceremony.
"Three people came from Harare to my home on Sunday while I wasn't there, saying they wanted to
perform some cleansing rituals. Nobody suspected they had malicious motives but I now suspect their agenda was to smear me so that I would be accused of witchcraft
and killing family members using witchcraft," said Ishmael, who is son to
the late chief.
Masvingo provincial
police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had not received the
report but promised to look into the matter.
“So far, I have not
received that report but I will try and find out about that issue,” said Dhewa.
The snake has since
been taken to Bikita Minerals Police Station where it is being held awaiting
collection by wildlife authority Zimparks.
