Terrence Ndowora

Three artisanal miners recently fired a gunshot in a bar in Mhandamabwe after they were overpowered by local rank marshals during a brawl on Thursday night, May 27, TellZim News has learnt.

Though Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had not received a report of the incident, witnesses said the suspected artisanal miners fired a gunshot to scare away the rank marshals.

The sources claim that the three had been overpowered but they later made their way out, with no one being injured.

“They were overpowered by the rank marshals and managed to fire a gunshot once in the air trying to scare the rank marshals away. They immediately fled the scene and two of them are still on the run,” said the source.

One of the suspects was reportedly captured by the public and was said to be in the hands of local

Sources told TellZim that one of the suspects is believed to be the bar lady’s boyfriend.

The bar lady who was reportedly taken by Mhandamabwe police for questioning, was seen bragging to rank marshals the following morning that his boyfriend would shoot anyone who dared to attack her.