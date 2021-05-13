|File Picture
Terrence Ndowora
Three
artisanal miners recently fired a gunshot in a bar in Mhandamabwe after they
were overpowered by local rank marshals during a brawl on Thursday night, May
27, TellZim News has learnt.
Though
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had
not received a report of the incident, witnesses said the suspected artisanal
miners fired a gunshot to scare away the rank marshals.
The
sources claim that the three had been overpowered but they later made their way
out, with no one being injured.
“They
were overpowered by the rank marshals and managed to fire a gunshot once in the
air trying to scare the rank marshals away. They immediately fled the scene and
two of them are still on the run,” said the source.
One
of the suspects was reportedly captured by the public and was said to be in the
hands of local
Sources
told TellZim that one of the suspects is believed to be the bar lady’s
boyfriend.
The bar lady who was reportedly taken by Mhandamabwe police for questioning, was seen bragging to rank marshals the following morning that his boyfriend would shoot anyone who dared to attack her.
No comments