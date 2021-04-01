File picture of an illegal pirating taxi

Wayne Ncube

The police force in Masvingo have scaled up efforts to deal with illegal pirating kombis and taxis which are now operating freely, ignoring the set Covid-19 regulations which only allows Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) to transport commuters.

Increased economic activity in the Central Business District (CBD) after the government loosened the lockdown saw the resurfacing of pirating vehicles who are posing a serious challenge to ZUPCO.

However, the police force in the country has been directed to descend heavily on those caught on the wrong side of the law.

Speaking to TellZim News Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they are impounding vehicles every day and that they are going to make sure pirating vehicles are a thing of the past.

“When the lockdown was eased, pirate vehicles increased their operations but we have also increased our police force on the road and we are impounding vehicles daily. We will make sure the pirating kombis and taxis are off the road and that Covid-19 regulations are being followed by those who are authorized to operate.

“We will not hesitate to arrest those who defy the set rules and regulations because that is our duty as the police,” said Dhewa.

Masvingo Provincial taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi said over 25 000 mshika-shika drivers have been arrested and 6 000 vehicles have been impounded since the beginning of the year.

“Since the beginning of January 2021, we have arrested 25 587 mshika-shika drivers and impounded 6 418 kombis and taxis. Since the inception of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, a total of 61 776 arrests have been made while 17 346 pirate vehicles were impounded,” said Irimayi.