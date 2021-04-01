From Left: Tinotenda Chipfakacha, Mason Mdzingwa top corner, James Makaranga bottom corner

Blessed Chauke

Three of Masvingo’s tennis top aces proved their menthol and continued to raise the province’s flag high when they put up a superb performance at the Zimbabwe and Swiss Embassy (ZWISS) Open over the weekend.

The diplomatic tournament was held at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on May 8, where junior tennis players, boys and girls battled for honours from Under 10 to Under 18 age groups.

Masvingo sent 13 tennis players to the tourney, three of which were in top form as they outshined other competitors in their respective categories.

Tinotenda Chipfakacha who played in the U14 category won the final match by a narrow margin (6-3 6-4) against another talented player, Natalia Bonis.

Coach Mark Chinyenyani said the maxes worked very hard in training and their performance at the tourney was a reflection of hard work.

“The results are a great reflection of the efforts of the player’s hard work prior to attending the tournament. Our junior players have been working very hard in training since January and their performance shows their high level of effort.

“I think it’s a good starting stone for the juniors to be able to participate in national tournament and come up with medals,” said Chinyenyani.

Under 14 girls were Rachel Mizha, Chantel Lunga, Thandiwe Nkala and Tinotenda Chipfakacha.

James Makaranga U18 boys reached finals but was defeated by Harare based Raja Mikhil while Strive Bosha’s journey ended in the quarter finals.

Munyaradzi Thomu, Mason Mdzingwa and Andile Nkala represented the province in the boys U10 category but only Mudzingwa managed to get bronze after finishing third.

James Makaranga will be participating in the J5 International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament that will be played in Bulawayo.

The tournament which will attract Zimbabwe’s best U18 players is expected to run from 29 May to 12 June.

Masvingo Tennis Board Chairperson, Munyaradzi Thomu said he was elated by the players’ performance and the support from their parents.

“I am very pleased with the performance of Masvingo tennis players. They managed to bring home three medals and I appreciate their efforts, coaches and parents who have always been supportive,” said Thomu.

A Takanyi Garanganga Initiative foundation (TGI) was also launched by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.

Masvingo has been performing fairly in the tennis fraternity where development and nurturing of junior players is a priority.