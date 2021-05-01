Triangle Parrots in green vs Telone hwaks in white and blue

Blessed Chauke

Volleyball teams from Masvingo have commenced preparations towards the return of action which will see them take part in the Zimbabwean Open Qualifiers tournament that is going to be played next month.

The games will be played in three regions to decongest venues and Masvingo will host teams from the Manicaland province while other clubs from the remaining provinces will be stationed in Harare and Bulawayo.

This comes after a call from Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) for clubs to register with provincial associations for them to be able to contest in the qualifiers.

Chairperson of the Masvingo Volleyball Association, Clemence Muzondo said they are targeting to register as many clubs as possible for the tourney’s qualifiers since it brings together top Zimbabwean volleyball clubs.

“We are going to register for The Zimbabwean Open Qualifiers since it brings all top sides together and our clubs will gain more experience. Clubs will assess their performance against other clubs and it is only this one tournament which brings volleyball teams together.

“As of now we are not sure how many teams that are going to register for the tournament and since it is an open tournament any club is welcome to participate. The regular participants we have now are GZU Elders, Telone Hawks and Triangle Parrots,” said Muzondo.

Muzondo said that due to the lockdown, clubs failed to take part into any practice matches and the only opportunity which they got this year was too far and expensive for Masvingo based sides.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we have not played any games this year. The Victoria Falls Open was played last weekend but many teams failed to attend, only Telone Hawks women’s team managed to attend the tournament while others failed due to financial problems because the trip was very expensive,’’ he said.

Muzondo also said that the pandemic had also affected their local competition and forced them to shelve it.

“Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we faced a lot of problems especially socio economics as players and management. Our game time for players has been negatively affected and the association could not hold any competitions.

“However, we are also taking advantage of some restrictions to put our house in order and prepare for the coming season. We are also appealing to the corporate world to partner Masvingo Volleyball Association to help grow our sports,” he said.

Pardon Jinya who is the coach of Masvingo College volleyball team popularly known as Christian Pirates said they are not sure of their participation in the Zimbabwe Open Qualifiers since their team stand guided by authorities on the way forward.

“Ours is a school team and it is sponsored by Masvingo Christian College, so we are not sure if we will travel for The Zim Open Qualifiers tournament. There has not been much action since we all know that sport had been banned because of COVID-19.

“We last played games a long time ago and as you are aware of, sporting activities have been in schools and as a result we are not sure whether we will register for the Open tournament or not,” said Jinya.