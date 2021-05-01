The house that was destroyed by fire

Tracy Fuzha

CHIVHU - In a suspected case of political violence, MDC- Alliance spokesperson for Chikomba West, Noel Kureva's three-bedroomed house in Ward 20 was burnt on Saturday afternoon by unknown persons.

The incident happened at around 15:00hrs when no one was at home, but with property and food worthy US$2 500 being destroyed.

Important documents and property including sofas, television sets, radio sets, cement, maize, groceries, bicycles and blankets were burnt.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not reached for a comment as his mobile phone was not reachable by the time of writing.

A close source who preferred his identity to be kept anonymous for fear of possible victimisation told TellZim that the incident follows many threats against Kureva by some Zanu PF activists who demanded that he should vacate his plot.

"We suspect that the house was burnt down by Zanu PF members who have been threatening him to vacate the plot where he stays. My question to this case is whether the land belongs only to Zanu PF and those who are loyal to it.

"We understand the land belongs to every Zimbabwean and everyone has a right to the land and we must not fight over it but we must rather develop it," said the source.

The source said opposition supporters in the area were worried with the increasing number of political violence in their area.

"We are worried with the increasing numbers of politically related violence in our district and the province at large. We are no longer safe and we are having sleepless nights in fear of being victimised," he said.

MDC Alliance Mashonaland East provincial spokesman Chengetai Murowa said the party was concerned about the increasing cases of political violence in the province.

He said the matter has been reported to the police and they are investigating the matter.

Murowa said his party was also worried about the continued harassment of MDC Alliance supporters by suspected Zanu PF activists especially during campaign time.

"One of our activists in Chikomba West had his house burnt by fire and we are suspecting members from the Zanu-PF party in the area.

"A police report was made and the police have started their investigations. However, we totally condemn this political violence as we start campaigning towards 2023 polls. Police should act upon this criminality and catch up with such undemocratic perpetrators who are against peace and development.

"Burning someone's house is against our culture and as such the law should take its course," Marowa said.