|The house that was destroyed by fire
Tracy Fuzha
CHIVHU
- In a suspected case of political violence, MDC- Alliance spokesperson for
Chikomba West, Noel Kureva's three-bedroomed house in Ward 20 was burnt on
Saturday afternoon by unknown persons.
The
incident happened at around 15:00hrs when no one was at home, but with property
and food worthy US$2 500 being destroyed.
Important
documents and property including sofas, television sets, radio sets, cement,
maize, groceries, bicycles and blankets were burnt.
Mashonaland
East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not reached for
a comment as his mobile phone was not reachable by the time of writing.
A
close source who preferred his identity to be kept anonymous for fear of possible
victimisation told TellZim that the incident follows many threats against
Kureva by some Zanu PF activists who demanded that he should vacate his plot.
"We
suspect that the house was burnt down by Zanu PF members who have been
threatening him to vacate the plot where he stays. My question to this case is
whether the land belongs only to Zanu PF and those who are loyal to it.
"We
understand the land belongs to every Zimbabwean and everyone has a right to the
land and we must not fight over it but we must rather develop it," said
the source.
The
source said opposition supporters in the area were worried with the increasing
number of political violence in their area.
"We
are worried with the increasing numbers of politically related violence in our
district and the province at large. We are no longer safe and we are having
sleepless nights in fear of being victimised," he said.
MDC
Alliance Mashonaland East provincial spokesman Chengetai Murowa said the party was
concerned about the increasing cases of political violence in the province.
He
said the matter has been reported to the police and they are investigating the
matter.
Murowa
said his party was also worried about the continued harassment of MDC Alliance
supporters by suspected Zanu PF activists especially during campaign time.
"One of our activists in Chikomba West had his house burnt by fire and we are suspecting members from the Zanu-PF party in the area.
"A
police report was made and the police have started their investigations. However,
we totally condemn this political violence as we start campaigning towards 2023
polls. Police should act upon this criminality and catch up with such
undemocratic perpetrators who are against peace and development.
"Burning
someone's house is against our culture and as such the law should take its
course," Marowa said.
