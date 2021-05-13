Ezra Chadzamira

Believe Mpofu

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Masvingo provincial marketing officer Herbert Chikosi has said that young girls are facing challenges during menstruation owing to a number of reasons.

This was discussed on menstrual health management dialogue meeting held on May 19 at Chevron Hotel.

Chikosi said many girls were missing school, work and journeys as they do not have the means to control their menstrual flows.

He also said myths and taboos that evolved around menstruation were silencing the girl child; leading to the abuse and the marginalization of women. Chikosi said some myths and taboos exposed some young girls to unprotected sex as they believed they will be healed of period pain.

“Myths and taboos are leading to the abuse and marginalization of young girls since they are being told by some malicious individuals that if they give in to unprotected sex, they will not suffer from period pain,” said Chikosi.

He encouraged companies and other organisations to have clean toilets available so that girls and women could feel comfortable.

“Toilets must be comfortable for the girl child for her to change pads or sometimes bath if necessary. Disposal bins are also required for her to dispose of whatever needs to be disposed of thereafter.

“We are organizing that sanitary wear be found everywhere in public toilets just like condoms. This will help in giving confidence to girl child,” said Chikosi.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira applauded ZNFPC for the discussion, saying it constituted an important platform of engagement on some of the most neglected topic in society.

“I am delighted to say that this dialogue is held at a time when the world must be filled with information about empowering girl child. This dialogue is going to challenge responsible organizations to empower girl child like what The First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa did when she donated sewing machines to make washable sanitary wear,” said Chadzamira.