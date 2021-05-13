|Ezra Chadzamira
Believe Mpofu
Zimbabwe
National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Masvingo provincial marketing officer Herbert
Chikosi has said that young girls are facing challenges during menstruation
owing to a number of reasons.
This
was discussed on menstrual health management dialogue meeting held on May 19 at
Chevron Hotel.
Chikosi
said many girls were missing school, work and journeys as they do not have the
means to control their menstrual flows.
He
also said myths and taboos that evolved around menstruation were silencing the
girl child; leading to the abuse and the marginalization of women. Chikosi said
some myths and taboos exposed some young girls to unprotected sex as they
believed they will be healed of period pain.
“Myths
and taboos are leading to the abuse and marginalization of young girls since
they are being told by some malicious individuals that if they give in to unprotected
sex, they will not suffer from period pain,” said Chikosi.
He
encouraged companies and other organisations to have clean toilets available so
that girls and women could feel comfortable.
“Toilets
must be comfortable for the girl child for her to change pads or sometimes bath
if necessary. Disposal bins are also required for her to dispose of whatever
needs to be disposed of thereafter.
“We
are organizing that sanitary wear be found everywhere in
public toilets just like condoms. This will help in giving confidence to girl
child,” said Chikosi.
Speaking
at the same event, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and
Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira applauded ZNFPC for the discussion, saying it
constituted an important platform of engagement on some of the most neglected
topic in society.
“I am delighted to say that this dialogue is
held at a time when the world must be filled with information about empowering
girl child. This dialogue is going to challenge responsible organizations to
empower girl child like what The First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa did when she donated sewing machines to make
washable sanitary wear,” said Chadzamira.
