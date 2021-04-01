Terrence Ndowora
GUTU -
A mentally-disturbed son was recently arrested for allegedly murdering his father
in cold blood and assaulting his mother with a wooden hoe handle, TellZim News
has learnt.
Zacharia
Madzimure (40) from village Gasva under Chief Chitsa in Gutu allegedly murdered
his father Elias Madzimure (82) on May 07, 2021, in not yet unknown
circumstances.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest of
Madzimure and urged members of the public who stay with mentally ill patients
to make sure they are on prescribed medication.
“I
can confirm that Zacharia Madzimure, who happens to be mentally-ill, was
arrested last week after a report was made saying that he had murdered Elias
Madzimure who was his father and had brutally assaulted his mother, Rungamirai
Madzimure (76) with the same weapon he used in murdering the deceased.
“I
urge members of the public to take responsibility of mentally-ill patients, and
make sure they are taken to hospitals regularly for check-ups and are on
necessary medication,” said Dhewa.
Circumstances
are that, wife of the deceased left her husband and mentally-ill son alone in
the kitchen hut around 17:30hrs, and returned around 18:00hrs to see her son
standing outside the kitchen hut holding the murder weapon.
She
hurriedly went inside and saw the deceased’s body lying lifeless in a pool of
blood with deep cuts on the fore head and a stone next to the body.
When
Rungamirai Madzimure approached him on why he had murdered her husband, the
accused allegedly advanced towards her holding a wooden hoe handle and bashed
her four times on the head and fainted.
A
report was later made at Chinyika Police Base which resulted to the arrest of
the suspect who had earlier been reported to be on the run.
The
deceased’s body was taken Gutu Rural Hospital for a post-mortem.
