Terrence Ndowora

GUTU - A mentally-disturbed son was recently arrested for allegedly murdering his father in cold blood and assaulting his mother with a wooden hoe handle, TellZim News has learnt.

Zacharia Madzimure (40) from village Gasva under Chief Chitsa in Gutu allegedly murdered his father Elias Madzimure (82) on May 07, 2021, in not yet unknown circumstances.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest of Madzimure and urged members of the public who stay with mentally ill patients to make sure they are on prescribed medication.

“I can confirm that Zacharia Madzimure, who happens to be mentally-ill, was arrested last week after a report was made saying that he had murdered Elias Madzimure who was his father and had brutally assaulted his mother, Rungamirai Madzimure (76) with the same weapon he used in murdering the deceased.

“I urge members of the public to take responsibility of mentally-ill patients, and make sure they are taken to hospitals regularly for check-ups and are on necessary medication,” said Dhewa.

Circumstances are that, wife of the deceased left her husband and mentally-ill son alone in the kitchen hut around 17:30hrs, and returned around 18:00hrs to see her son standing outside the kitchen hut holding the murder weapon.

She hurriedly went inside and saw the deceased’s body lying lifeless in a pool of blood with deep cuts on the fore head and a stone next to the body.

When Rungamirai Madzimure approached him on why he had murdered her husband, the accused allegedly advanced towards her holding a wooden hoe handle and bashed her four times on the head and fainted.

A report was later made at Chinyika Police Base which resulted to the arrest of the suspect who had earlier been reported to be on the run.

The deceased’s body was taken Gutu Rural Hospital for a post-mortem.