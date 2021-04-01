Mildreth Wala

Kimberly Kusauka

Just a little glance at her, one will come to terms that she was born for sport, her posture in the field of play and confidence while donning her netball gear will attest that she is a star in the making.

The 16-year-old Mildreth Wala who sat for her ‘O’ level examinations last year, is a netball ace who plies her trade in the social league but believes one day she will up her ranks and play in the elite league.

Wala is a priceless gem who started playing netball from while in grade three and is now playing for community team Rujeko Mighty Pirates.

On May 01, Wala participated in the Chitima Garikai Netball tournament where she tussled with the big guns of social netball in the city.

Despite being a younger player amongst the old and experienced, Wala, who played in the centre, put up a spirited performance and was arguably one of the finest players of the day.

Her pivotal role and contribution to her team’s enchanting streak saw her team making it to the semi-finals of the tournament which was won by Highfliers.

Wala told TellZim News that she wanted to work even harder to achieve her dream of playing in a top league.

"At first, I played for fun but then discovered that netball is indeed my talent. As time passed, many people advised that I take this sport seriously. I didn’t know what they saw in me, so I gave it a try and since then I have never looked back.

“My dream is to be at the top and be one of the finest netball players not only in Masvingo but in Zimbabwe. I am confident of a breakthrough,” said Wala.

On her team’s overall performance in the tournament, Wala said she was pleased by the teamwork though more could have been achieved with better preparations.

"Our team played some good netball although we lost in the semifinals. I believe we did our best and my team mates portrayed a very good team spirit during the game. They are very supportive to me and they believe in my capabilities," said Wala.

She said she believed that if given the chance to play for the national team juniors, she will prove her capabilities.

"I never played for a national team because I have never had the chance. My team only participates in local games but if chances come my way, I would do my best and prove critics wrong," said Wala.

Rujeko Mighty Pirates captain Otilia Tainga also praised Wala saying she was a talented child who needed support and motivation so that she continues achieves her dream.

"Mildreth is a talented girl who needs support so that she can continue with her career as a netball player. She needs to be exposed to national games and other big games so that she can have a chance to shine with her talent,' said Tainga.

Pirates manager Ruth Mujeuri said Wala was a talented person who needed support so that she furthers her career.

"Mildreth is a talented youngster who needs to be nurtured so that she furthers her career and achieve whatever goal or dream which she has. She is the youngest in our team and I believe she has time and skill on her side," said Mujeuri.