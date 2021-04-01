|Mildreth Wala
Kimberly
Kusauka
Just a little
glance at her, one will come to terms that she was born for sport, her posture in
the field of play and confidence while donning her netball gear will attest
that she is a star in the making.
The 16-year-old
Mildreth Wala who sat for her ‘O’ level examinations last year, is a netball
ace who plies her trade in the social league but believes one day she will up
her ranks and play in the elite league.
Wala is a
priceless gem who started playing netball from while in grade three and is now
playing for community team Rujeko Mighty Pirates.
On May 01,
Wala participated in the Chitima Garikai Netball tournament where she tussled
with the big guns of social netball in the city.
Despite being
a younger player amongst the old and experienced, Wala, who played in the
centre, put up a spirited performance and was arguably one of the finest
players of the day.
Her pivotal
role and contribution to her team’s enchanting streak saw her team making it to
the semi-finals of the tournament which was won by Highfliers.
Wala told
TellZim News that she wanted to work even harder to achieve her dream of
playing in a top league.
"At
first, I played for fun but then discovered that netball is indeed my talent.
As time passed, many people advised that I take this sport seriously. I didn’t
know what they saw in me, so I gave it a try and since then I have never looked
back.
“My dream is
to be at the top and be one of the finest netball players not only in Masvingo
but in Zimbabwe. I am confident of a breakthrough,” said Wala.
On her team’s
overall performance in the tournament, Wala said she was pleased by the
teamwork though more could have been achieved with better preparations.
"Our team
played some good netball although we lost in the semifinals. I believe we did
our best and my team mates portrayed a very good team spirit during the game.
They are very supportive to me and they believe in my capabilities," said
Wala.
She said she
believed that if given the chance to play for the national team juniors, she
will prove her capabilities.
"I never
played for a national team because I have never had the chance. My team only
participates in local games but if chances come my way, I would do my best and
prove critics wrong," said Wala.
Rujeko Mighty
Pirates captain Otilia Tainga also praised Wala saying she was a talented child
who needed support and motivation so that she continues achieves her dream.
"Mildreth
is a talented girl who needs support so that she can continue with her career
as a netball player. She needs to be exposed to national games and other big
games so that she can have a chance to shine with her talent,' said Tainga.
Pirates
manager Ruth Mujeuri said Wala was a talented person who needed support so that
she furthers her career.
"Mildreth
is a talented youngster who needs to be nurtured so that she furthers her
career and achieve whatever goal or dream which she has. She is the youngest in
our team and I believe she has time and skill on her side," said Mujeuri.
