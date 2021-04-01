From left : Cris Chinaka, Denford Masiya and George Maponga

Perpetua Murungweni

MASVINGO- Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe took this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) to Nemamwa Growth point as a way of recognizing the significance of marginalized communities and bridging the information gap in rural areas.

Speaking during the celebrations, Misa Trustee, Cris Chinaka applauded the local media stakeholders for changing the character of media which has always been regarded to as urban centric and not inclusive.

“Media has run away from being an urban centric industry but an industry that serves everyone in the community. The community is represented by the public and the public constitute both people from the rural and the urban,” said Chinaka.

Chinaka also urged the media fraternity to disseminate information that benefits everyone in the communities which they serve and is of public good.

“The information that the media collects, report and edit should be of public benefit and be understood by the public in order for them to be able defend the media space.

“The media space can only be recognized if the public understands and benefit from the information which they are given by the media,” said Chinaka.

Chiredzi East legislator who is also a member of parliamentary portfolio committee on Information Media and Broadcasting Services, Denford Masiya gave a thumbs up to Misa for taking the media to all angles of communities and for reminding everyone that the media is for the public.

“I support Misa for bringing the media fraternity to rural areas and for also reminding everyone that the media is for the public,” said Masiya.

This year’s WPFD celebrations which are being held 30 years after the Windhoek declaration was held under the theme ‘Information as a public good’.

Misa Masvingo provincial chairperson, Passmore Kuzipa promised to keep organizing WPFD celebrations in rural communities and improve access to information in marginalized communities.

“Over the past years we have been celebrating this day in town but this year we chose to come to Nemanwa so that the people here get to interact with media stakeholders. Next year we hope to celebrate this day in Zaka as we continue to try and bridge the information gap between the rural and urban folk,” said Kuzipa.

The day was capped with an intriguing soccer match between Masvingo Journos Football Club (fc) and Nemanwa FC.

Although Masvingo Journos lost 2-0, it was the first half solitary strike of team captain and marksman George Maponga which was the major highlight after he hit the back of the net but was ruled out for offside from a tight angle.