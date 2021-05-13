Turner Mhango

Cephas Shava

MWENEZI – The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) and the Free Zimbabwe Congress (FZC) have communicated their intention to contest in the upcoming Mwenezi East by-elections which they are confident of winning.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Joosbi Omar in September 2020, and all electoral activities are currently suspended due to the spread of coronavirus.

NCA national spokesperson Maddock Chivasa told TellZim News in a telephone interview that there party had a 'well-prepared' candidate who will fight it out in the by-elections.

"As NCA, we are more than ready for the by-elections and in accordance with our party rules, our automatic candidate is Welcome Masuku.

The young and energetic Masuku is not a newcomer. He previously participated in the Mwenezi East by-elections and managed to garner substantial votes. We are very confident that this time around, the constituency will once again prove that the NCA's has a ballooning political power base in Masvingo province,” said Chivasa.

Meanwhile Masogwe Primary School teacher, Turner Mhango of the FZC confirmed that his party was well-prepared for the by-election.

He said he will once again be the party’s candidate in the elections, having failed to win the seat on two previous occasions.

“I am fully-confident that we will walk away with the prize this time around. The people now understand that our party stands for democracy and development. They want to see a new face of Mwenezi East which the FCZ can bring,” said Mhango.

In the previous by-election which was won by Omar in April 2017 by 18 790 votes, Mhango got a paltry 482 votes while NCA’s Masuku got a measly 386.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is yet to officially unveil its candidate but there are some names that have begun to pop up on social media.

Interested candidates from opposition parties will square off with the ruling Zanu PF candidate master Makope on a date yet to be announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) once the Covid-19 induced restrictions get lifted.

Makope, a school head at Avhunga Secondary School, recently won the Zanu PF primaries after defeating 12 party rivals.