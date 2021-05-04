George
Chimwayange
Ndarama High School
continues to raise Masvingo province’s educational flag high with an 87 percent
pass rate obtained in the recently-released Zimsec ‘O’ level results.
Ndarama High managed to
beat their previous record as their motto “We strive to beat our previous best”
which was 81 percent last year and this year they had 86.7 percent.
Out of the 268
candidates that sat for the examinations at Ndarama High School, 58 emerged
with five As and above.
The school has two
pupils with two pupils Ngonidzashe Zimawa and Ephrage Rugara with 13As while Shebbah
Mudzingwa with 11As, followed by Prince Maguduru, James Mubariri, Privilege
Mutsambiwa and Trust Matunja with 10As, nine pupils had 9As, 12 pupils with
8As, 8 pupils with 7As, 8 pupils with 6As and 14 pupils with 5As.
Shona, English,
Heritage Studies, Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry, FRS and Geography, FRS,
PESMD, Textile, Technical Graphics
managed to record a whopping 80
percent and above.
Ndarama High School
head, Oddy Matongo said he was pleased with the overall performance which he
said will continue to improve over the years.
“Although schools were
affected with Covid-19 which forced us to close for 6 months, Ndarama teachers
worked hard and invested all their efforts into pupil’s in order to produce
such pleasing results. This will surely get better as we continuously strive to
beat our previous best,” said Matongo.
He also said he was
glad that the years of hard work that the school leadership and staff had
invested were paying off.
