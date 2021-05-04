



Ndarama high school head Mr Matongo (Right) and his deputy Mr Gondongwe



George Chimwayange

Ndarama High School continues to raise Masvingo province’s educational flag high with an 87 percent pass rate obtained in the recently-released Zimsec ‘O’ level results.

Ndarama High managed to beat their previous record as their motto “We strive to beat our previous best” which was 81 percent last year and this year they had 86.7 percent.

Out of the 268 candidates that sat for the examinations at Ndarama High School, 58 emerged with five As and above.

The school has two pupils with two pupils Ngonidzashe Zimawa and Ephrage Rugara with 13As while Shebbah Mudzingwa with 11As, followed by Prince Maguduru, James Mubariri, Privilege Mutsambiwa and Trust Matunja with 10As, nine pupils had 9As, 12 pupils with 8As, 8 pupils with 7As, 8 pupils with 6As and 14 pupils with 5As.

Shona, English, Heritage Studies, Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry, FRS and Geography, FRS, PESMD, Textile, Technical Graphics managed to record a whopping 80 percent and above.

Ndarama High School head, Oddy Matongo said he was pleased with the overall performance which he said will continue to improve over the years.

“Although schools were affected with Covid-19 which forced us to close for 6 months, Ndarama teachers worked hard and invested all their efforts into pupil’s in order to produce such pleasing results. This will surely get better as we continuously strive to beat our previous best,” said Matongo.

He also said he was glad that the years of hard work that the school leadership and staff had invested were paying off.