…as India returnee succumbs in Kwekwe
TellZim
Reporter
The death of a 76-year-old Kwekwe businessman to a
suspected Indian strain of the coronavirus has triggered possibilities of a new
hard national lockdown.
Robson Kadenhe of Chicago Plots, Old Gokwe Road,
died on May 12 after falling ill on May 08, and having returned from India on
April 29.
The Asian country is currently suffering the world’s
worst coronavirus infections and Covi-19 related deaths, with thousands dying
of the disease every day.
Kadenhe’s wife Mary also tested positive to the
virus but their niece Natally, with whom they travelled from India, tested
negative.
In response, Kwekwe town council has recommended
increased restrictions in public gatherings to curb the spread of what is
possibly an Indian variant of the deadly virus.
Efforts to get a comment from the permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Childcare Dr Jasper Chimedza were
unfruitful as he did not pick up calls.
Spokesperson in the ministry, Donald Mujiri was not
reachable on his cellphone.
However, there could be moves by government to
institute another severe lockdown should the late Kadenhe and his wife are
found to have contracted the virus in India.
A total of nine of Kadenhe’s contacts were traced
and antigen-tested, with six of them testing positive, according to a
preliminary report.
