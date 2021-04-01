…as India returnee succumbs in Kwekwe

TellZim Reporter

The death of a 76-year-old Kwekwe businessman to a suspected Indian strain of the coronavirus has triggered possibilities of a new hard national lockdown.

Robson Kadenhe of Chicago Plots, Old Gokwe Road, died on May 12 after falling ill on May 08, and having returned from India on April 29.

The Asian country is currently suffering the world’s worst coronavirus infections and Covi-19 related deaths, with thousands dying of the disease every day.

Kadenhe’s wife Mary also tested positive to the virus but their niece Natally, with whom they travelled from India, tested negative.

In response, Kwekwe town council has recommended increased restrictions in public gatherings to curb the spread of what is possibly an Indian variant of the deadly virus.

Efforts to get a comment from the permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Childcare Dr Jasper Chimedza were unfruitful as he did not pick up calls.

Spokesperson in the ministry, Donald Mujiri was not reachable on his cellphone.

However, there could be moves by government to institute another severe lockdown should the late Kadenhe and his wife are found to have contracted the virus in India.

A total of nine of Kadenhe’s contacts were traced and antigen-tested, with six of them testing positive, according to a preliminary report.