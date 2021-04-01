TRACY FUZHA

CHIVHU - Listed retail giant OK Zimbabwe has acquired land from Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) to construct a supermarket in Chivhu.

Construction work is at an advanced stage near Dirozvi shopping complex along the Harare -Masvingo Highway.

Chikomba Rural District Council Chairman Israel Dhikinya confirmed the deal to TellZim News saying the development will give impetus to the growth of the small town.

"Chikomba Rural District Council has sold land to OK Zimbabwe to construct a state of the art supermarket near Dirozvi shopping complex along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway just 140km from the capital.

“I am not sure about the exact cost of the land sold but what I know is the rural district council has sold more than one hectare of land to the retailer and construction is now at an advanced stage," Dhikinya said.

Dhikinya said there was high demand for retail outlets in the small town due to its fast-developing population.

"The establishment of a supermarket by OK Zimbabwe in Chivhu dovetails with our vision and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra and like-wise, we are open for business too," he said.

No comment could immediately be obtained from OK Zimbabwe management.

Chivhu residents who spoke to TellZim News said they were happy with the confidence that big business were expressing in their town.

"Chivhu is now awake from a deep slumber. This development is a great achievement for our town which is registering some development because of the contributions of ratepayers and council leadership," said Sarah Jeke who spoke on behalf of an association of vendors.