TRACY FUZHA
CHIVHU -
Listed retail giant OK Zimbabwe has acquired land from Chikomba Rural District
Council (RDC) to construct a supermarket in Chivhu.
Construction
work is at an advanced stage near Dirozvi shopping complex along the Harare
-Masvingo Highway.
Chikomba
Rural District Council Chairman Israel Dhikinya confirmed the deal to TellZim News
saying the development will give impetus to the growth of the small town.
"Chikomba
Rural District Council has sold land to OK Zimbabwe to construct a state of the
art supermarket near Dirozvi shopping complex along the Harare-Beitbridge
Highway just 140km from the capital.
“I
am not sure about the exact cost of the land sold but what I know is the rural
district council has sold more than one hectare of land to the retailer and
construction is now at an advanced stage," Dhikinya said.
Dhikinya
said there was high demand for retail outlets in the small town due to its
fast-developing population.
"The
establishment of a supermarket by OK Zimbabwe in Chivhu dovetails with our
vision and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business'
mantra and like-wise, we are open for business too," he said.
No
comment could immediately be obtained from OK Zimbabwe management.
Chivhu
residents who spoke to TellZim News said they were happy with the confidence
that big business were expressing in their town.
"Chivhu is now awake from a deep slumber. This development is a great achievement for our town which is registering some development because of the contributions of ratepayers and council leadership," said Sarah Jeke who spoke on behalf of an association of vendors.
