Monica Mutsvangwa

Wayne Ncube

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has said citizens returning to the country will now pay quarantine or isolation on their own.

Mutsvangwa said this while addressing a post-cabinet briefing in Harare earlier this week.

This is in line with the Statutory Instrument No. 108 of 2021 in relation to the country’s ports of entry and exit and also in response to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Mutsvangwa said the main part of amendment was that it now defined people who enter Zimbabwe into three categories which include returning residents and national or ordinary residents of a Sadc country in transit through Zimbabwe to another SADC country.

“The major highlight of the amendment is that it now defines people who enter the country into three categories which include returning citizens or residents, and nationals or ordinary residents of a Sadc country in transit through Zimbabwe to another SADC country,” said Mutsvangwa..

Speaking to TellZim News Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi said returnees are quarantined or isolated at hotels as they come into the country where the health personnel certify and the hotel agrees to the terms and conditions of accommodation.

“Returnees who test positive to Covid-19 will be isolated in hotels as they come in to the country where they stay in hotels of their choice. However, the Health personnel have to certify and the hotels should agree to the conditions. The bookings are privately done between individuals and concerned hotels,” said Irimayi.

He said the returnees should be tested before their departure from the countries they are travelling from.

“The proper thing that has to be done is for the returnees to get tested before their departure from the countries they are travelling from and it is important for the returnees to ensure they are tested negative before getting into the country,” he said.