|Monica Mutsvangwa
Wayne Ncube
The
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Monica Mutsvangwa has said citizens returning to the country will now
pay quarantine or isolation on their own.
Mutsvangwa
said this while addressing a post-cabinet briefing in Harare earlier this week.
This
is in line with the Statutory Instrument No. 108 of 2021 in relation to the
country’s ports of entry and exit and also in response to fight against the
spread of Covid-19.
Mutsvangwa
said the main part of amendment was that it now defined people who enter
Zimbabwe into three categories which include returning residents and national
or ordinary residents of a Sadc country in transit through Zimbabwe to another
SADC country.
“The
major highlight of the amendment is that it now defines people who enter the
country into three categories which include returning citizens or residents,
and nationals or ordinary residents of a Sadc country in transit through
Zimbabwe to another SADC country,” said Mutsvangwa..
Speaking
to TellZim News Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers
Irimayi said returnees are quarantined or isolated at hotels as they come into
the country where the health personnel certify and the hotel agrees to the
terms and conditions of accommodation.
“Returnees
who test positive to Covid-19 will be isolated in hotels as they come in to the
country where they stay in hotels of their choice. However, the Health
personnel have to certify and the hotels should agree to the conditions. The
bookings are privately done between individuals and concerned hotels,” said
Irimayi.
He
said the returnees should be tested before their departure from the countries
they are travelling from.
“The
proper thing that has to be done is for the returnees to get tested before
their departure from the countries they are travelling from and it is important
for the returnees to ensure they are tested negative before getting into the
country,” he said.
