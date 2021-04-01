File Picture

Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - Poorly-equipped Mwenezi government workers are regularly bundled in a single open truck vehicle, hanging like bats as they travel to attend crucial meetings, Mwenezi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe has complained.

Making a contribution to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget during the post-budget feedback meeting held at Neshuro Growth Point recently, Chingwe decried the deplorable state of affairs in government departments that are operating without vehicles.

She said, despite having a dedicated hardworking workforce, lack of vehicles in the departments hindered effective delivery of services.

"What we want is capacitation of government ministries and departments in terms of mobility. Our departments do not have vehicles.

“For meetings such as this one to occur, though no unauthorized passengers are allowed inside, it is my vehicle that usually carries almost everyone from Rutenga to Neshuro. Government workers hang like bats at the back of whatever vehicle they can board and it’s very bad when its’ raining," said Chingwe.

She said the vast district is being serviced by a single police vehicle which is the only one available at the district's police headquarters.

On his part, the district Public Service Inspector Last Gondo acknowledged some remarkable improvements on some schools which he attributes to the disbursement of the devolution funds.

He however, lamented the regular interruption of learning at several schools due to electrical faults which on many occasions take long before they are attended to.

It was heard that the power company ZESA also had a limited number of vehicles and it often relies on members of the community to provide them with vehicles.

In her response, Mwenezi West Member of Parliament, Priscilla Zindari-Moyo, who was chairing the meeting, pointed out that government had already budgeted for all key departments to be housed at Rutenga growth point.

She said the government will do its best to ensure that people's concerns are adequately addressed and also promised to forward people's concerns to relevant ministries.