Wayne Ncube

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committees on Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare (PSLSW) as well as the Women Affairs, Gender, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (WACSMED) will hold joint public consultations on sexual harassment in Masvingo on June 01.

The public hearing will be held at Rutenga growth point in Mwenenzi district, on Hevoi FM radio and at Mucheke Hall on the same day.

A report presented by the PSLSW states that in terms Section 149 of the Constitution, the Portfolio on PSLSW and WACSMED received a petition from Emthonjeni Women’s Forum imploring Parliament to review Chapter 28: 1 of the Labor Act in order to strengthen provisions that seek to curb sexual harassment in the work place.

It also states that the petitioners called for ratification of the International Labor Organization Convention No. 190 concerning the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work.

The Committees noticed that sexual harassment was rampant and was not limited to the work place, therefore the need for a comprehensive inquiry.

“The objective of the public hearing is to ascertain the prevalence of sexual harassment in the country and its impact on victims and society in general; to solicit public views on whether the Labor Act and the other laws adequately address issues of sexual harassment in the work place.

“It assesses the available framework and process of securing redress; and to gather public views on measures that can be taken to curb sexual harassment at all levels of society,” reads the report.

The committee will be conducting public hearings on sexual harassment and law from Monday May 31 - Friday June 2021 in Mutare, Bulawayo, Harare, Nyika, Kadoma, Marondera, Magunje and Plumtree.