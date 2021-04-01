Terrence Ndowora

All people employed by the Regency Hotels and Leisure Group in Masvingo and Gweru received their second doses of the of the Sinovac vaccine for Covid-19 at Flamboyant Hotel on May 07.

The group operates Flamboyant Hotel, Chevron Hotel and Panyanda Lodge in Masvingo as well as Fairmile Hotel in Gweru.

Regency Hotels and Leisure Group managing director, Edison Zvobgo said the vaccination of all staff members was a critical step in rebuilding confidence in the business at a time when many potential customers remain wary of using hotel facilities.

“This vaccination programme boosts confidence in our customers who should now know that they will be safe to come here because we abide by government’s directives towards the containment of the spread of coronavirus as recommend by WHO guidelines,” said Zvobgo.

He further said the vaccination of his staff members had made the group’s business premises safer for all guests.

“The President has been encouraging people to get vaccinated and we have to support him and in the process make our own premises safer for doing business. What we do today serves to encourage others out there to get vaccinated,” said Zvobgo.

Tinos Mudashu, who works at Flamboyant Hotel, said he was happy that he got an opportunity to get vaccinated early as his job entails meeting many people coming from different people.

“I am excited that I have just received my second jab of the Sinovac vaccine. I am confident that we are all now safer at work and the clients with whom we interact are safer too. Taking part in the vaccination programme is good because it reduces the spread of Covid-19. We mix and mingle with clients from different areas so being vaccinated is one of the most effective ways of protecting ourselves and our clients,” said Mudashu.