Terrence Ndowora
All
people employed by the Regency Hotels and Leisure Group in Masvingo and Gweru
received their second doses of the of the Sinovac vaccine
for Covid-19 at Flamboyant Hotel on May 07.
The
group operates Flamboyant Hotel, Chevron Hotel and Panyanda Lodge in Masvingo
as well as Fairmile Hotel in Gweru.
Regency
Hotels and Leisure Group managing director, Edison Zvobgo said the vaccination
of all staff members was a critical step in rebuilding confidence in the
business at a time when many potential customers remain wary of using hotel
facilities.
“This
vaccination programme boosts confidence in our customers who should now know
that they will be safe to come here because we abide by government’s directives
towards the containment of the spread of coronavirus as recommend by WHO
guidelines,” said Zvobgo.
He
further said the vaccination of his staff members had made the group’s business
premises safer for all guests.
“The
President has been encouraging people to get vaccinated and we have to support
him and in the process make our own premises safer for doing business. What we
do today serves to encourage others out there to get vaccinated,” said Zvobgo.
Tinos
Mudashu, who works at Flamboyant Hotel, said he was happy that he got an
opportunity to get vaccinated early as his job entails meeting many people
coming from different people.
“I am excited that I have just received my second jab of the Sinovac vaccine. I am confident that we are all now safer at work and the clients with whom we interact are safer too. Taking part in the vaccination programme is good because it reduces the spread of Covid-19. We mix and mingle with clients from different areas so being vaccinated is one of the most effective ways of protecting ourselves and our clients,” said Mudashu.
