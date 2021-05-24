Mucheke squatters who recently received help from SEATH Trust

Perpetua Murungweni

Mucheke squatters recently received help from Social Economic Action Transformation for Humanity (SEATH), in the form of food parcels which the organization won in an online competition.

The donation was a fulfillment of the organization’s promise to maintain its presence among the most disadvantaged people of Ward 1 in Masvingo Urban.

The homeless people received mealie-meal, salt, sugar, rice and cooking oil which will last them for some weeks.

Some of the squatters at Mucheke bus terminus are persons with disabilities who earn a living by begging on the streets and most of them are victims of stigma due to their conditions.

The donation was made possible after aspiring SEATH legal officer Trust Tariro Mafuka won $5 000 in a Twitter competition ran by youth bank Empowerbank.

“I competed for the $5000 hamper which was promised to any follower who was going to attract as many likes, retweets and comments by tagging many others Twitter users. I had to follow, comment and tag as many friends as I could. My wish was to win the hamper and donate it to people with disabilities at Mucheke bus terminus, something which I managed to do at last,” said Mafuka.

SEATH Trust director Tendai Mafuka said she was glad that the promise made to the disadvantaged people at the bus terminus was fulfilled, thanks to the support of the organization’s stakeholders.

“We donated to the Mucheke squatters to fulfill our promise of having a sustainable relationship with persons with disabilities. We are also continuing with the movement of Ubuntu and enhancing the lives of vulnerable persons by giving them hope that there is a better tomorrow if we all work together,” said Mafuka.

The ambassador of young people with disabilities Vimbai Chese expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying it will go a long way in creating hope among the beneficiaries who face many challenges in their quest to simply get by.

“This donation improves the material conditions of these people, and I am very happy that it also creates hope among them that society has not forgotten about them. We all need hope and support to survive the day,” said Chese.