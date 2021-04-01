File Picture

Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA –A man who lost his daughter who stayed in South Africa suffered double tragedy after he got stabbed by his younger brother after a misunderstanding over a hole which was found on the late daughter’s grave.

Anthony Chengetanai of Rudhanda village under Chief Bota area woke up one morning to find a deep hole on the grave of his daughter who had been buried for almost one week.

As the family tried to come to terms with the incident, Chengetanai and other family members disagreed on the next step resulting in him being stabbed by his younger brother.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they had not received any report of both the assault and the grave incident.

“We have not received any report of both incidents, we however urge members of the public to report cases of similar nature to the police,” said Dhewa.

Chengetanai’s daughter, Evidence died on March 05, 2021, after a short illness in South Africa where she was working and was repatriated back to Zimbabwe where she was buried in Zaka on March 13.

Chengetanai told TellZim News that the mystery surrounding the gaping hole on his daughter’s grave led to friction among family members as people suspected each other of performing dark rituals on the grave.

“My child died in South Africa after short illness. We buried her at our family grave site and as per custom, we went there the following day and all was well.

“After a week we visited the grave site with the intention of putting up material for the unveiling of the tombstone. We were shocked to find a deep hole close to the headstone but there was no footprints,” said Chengetanai.

Chengetanai said that they consulted some prophets who told them that there were some people who had tempered around with the deceased.

“We went to consult some prophets who told us that there are some family members who tempered with my daughter’s spirit and could be using it to do something bad,” said Chengetanai.

He went on to claim that other family members were against the idea of backfilling the hole, a disagreement which got him stabbed with a knife.

Chengetanai said he suspected the sibling who stabbed him had something to do with what happened at the grave as he was opposed to the hole getting plugged.

“I was stabbed by Lovemore who seemed to know something about what is happening and is trying to silence me before I expose those involved. I was rushed to Musiso Hospital where I was stitched on the wound and was discharged.

“We need help because we now hear some strange noises at home during the night; ysterious footsteps of people running and mysterious voices,” said Chengetanai.