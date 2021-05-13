|Susan Makusha
as she gets cattle from well-wisher
Brighton Chiseva
MASVINGO - A
widow who lost five cattle after they reportedly drank cyanide water in a
mining area operated by Murowa Diamonds recently received five cattle from a
Harare-based businessman who was touched by her plight and wanted to help her
recover.
Susan
Makusha, of Mudziwedare Village in Sese of area of Chivi, received three oxen
and three cows worthy US$1900 from Alex Mashamhanda who hails from the same
area.
Makusha
said she was humbled by the assistance, thanking Mashamhanda for redeeming her
from absolute poverty.
“I am happy that I now have cattle in my kraal
which has been empty since 2018 after my cattle drank poisoned water from
Murowa. I had initially hoped that the mining company will pay for it or
apologise at the very least, but they didn’t,” said Makusha.
The
Murowa Diamond Mining Company which has been prospecting in the area since 2018
is at loggerheads with the community over land degradation and chemicals which
are alleged to have killed the cattle.
Many
people villagers claim that the company is already doing active mining but is
hiding behind the claim of ‘still prospecting’.
Another
Sese resident is alleged also to have lost a number of turkeys which are
alleged to have also drunk water from the Murowa site.
Mashamhanda
has been helping the Sese community with a number of things and is supporting
them against the diamond mining company which many people feel is prejudicing the
area.
Mashamhanda
is paying hospital bills for another widow Vongai Paradza from Chichevo village
in Ward 20 who was beaten and injured by her mentally-challenged son.
He
has provided materials for the construction of a police camp at Sese business
centre, has funded construction of
Chemakanda Dip Tank and donated dipping chemicals to Chemakanda and Mandizvidza
dip tanks.
Mashamhanda
recently donated around 20 bags to Danhamombe High School for the construction
of a teacher house and a similar number to St Simon Zhara Primary School for
the same purpose.
He
also donated some 210 000 litre-capacity Jojo tanks to both local schools and
has helped setting up of an irrigation in Ward 20.
