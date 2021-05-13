Susan Makusha

… as she gets cattle from well-wisher

Brighton Chiseva

MASVINGO - A widow who lost five cattle after they reportedly drank cyanide water in a mining area operated by Murowa Diamonds recently received five cattle from a Harare-based businessman who was touched by her plight and wanted to help her recover.

Susan Makusha, of Mudziwedare Village in Sese of area of Chivi, received three oxen and three cows worthy US$1900 from Alex Mashamhanda who hails from the same area.

Makusha said she was humbled by the assistance, thanking Mashamhanda for redeeming her from absolute poverty.

“I am happy that I now have cattle in my kraal which has been empty since 2018 after my cattle drank poisoned water from Murowa. I had initially hoped that the mining company will pay for it or apologise at the very least, but they didn’t,” said Makusha.

The Murowa Diamond Mining Company which has been prospecting in the area since 2018 is at loggerheads with the community over land degradation and chemicals which are alleged to have killed the cattle.

Many people villagers claim that the company is already doing active mining but is hiding behind the claim of ‘still prospecting’.

Another Sese resident is alleged also to have lost a number of turkeys which are alleged to have also drunk water from the Murowa site.

Mashamhanda has been helping the Sese community with a number of things and is supporting them against the diamond mining company which many people feel is prejudicing the area.

Mashamhanda is paying hospital bills for another widow Vongai Paradza from Chichevo village in Ward 20 who was beaten and injured by her mentally-challenged son.

He has provided materials for the construction of a police camp at Sese business centre, has funded construction of Chemakanda Dip Tank and donated dipping chemicals to Chemakanda and Mandizvidza dip tanks.

Mashamhanda recently donated around 20 bags to Danhamombe High School for the construction of a teacher house and a similar number to St Simon Zhara Primary School for the same purpose.

He also donated some 210 000 litre-capacity Jojo tanks to both local schools and has helped setting up of an irrigation in Ward 20.