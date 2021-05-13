|George Kandiero
Courage Dutiro
As
the country continues to struggle to deal with the Covid-19 and its socio
economic effects which have made things gloomy and turned the world upside
down, pre-meditated murder, suspected ritual killings and suicides have become
an epidemic in Zimbabwe.
Premeditated
murder is wrongfully and intentionally causing the death of another human being
after rationally considering the timing or method of doing so, to either
increase the likelihood of success or to evade detection or apprehension.
Suspected
ritual killings of children have also been rampant across the country with the
most prominent one being the murder of Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore, allegedly by
his uncle and a herd boy.
A
few weeks ago a five-year-old child, Mitchell Musharu disappeared and was later
found dead and dumped in a septic tank behind her parents’ shop in Bikita.
As
if that was not enough, another child Nokutenda Chirandu disappeared on her way
from school in Bikita and is yet to be located up to now.
The
murder of both children and adults for what appears to be ritual purposes in
Zimbabwe has brought a dark cloud over the country, and that needs urgent
attention at both community and national levels.
A
political and social commentator, Hosiah Chipanga told TellZim News that some
old superstitious beliefs were being peddled by fake traditional healers (n’angas)
that killing a person in a particular way and take certain parts of their
bodies for processing creates wealth.
“The
problem is caused by fake traditional healers who advice people to kill one
another as a way to create and maintain wealth. We know the country is facing
some economic hardships that have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic but
people should learn to work for their own money and to stop coveting what
others have.
“The
public should also note that the size of a well and dam are not equal so they
should not covet those who are still flourishing in this Covid-19 period,” said
Chipanga.
The
Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha) president, George
Kandiero distanced his association from the traditional healers who are said to
be fuelling the ritual killings and has urged the community to report such
cruel individuals.
“As
Zinatha, we do not believe in ritual killings (kuchekeresa). People should
learn to work rather than to kill other human beings for financial benefits. I
advise the general public to desist from doing such acts. That stuff doesn’t
work; such killings do not create wealth; it’s witchcraft.
“If
you come across someone who is a member of Zinatha doing such things, we urge
people to report that person to us and we will be more than willing to help to
testify so that the person could be prosecuted to the full wrath of the law
because our constitution and code of conduct does not allow such acts,” said
Kandiero.
Commenting
on the issue of suicide cases that have ballooned during this period of the
Covid-19 pandemic, Kandiero attributed the problem to lack of traditional
counsellors to which people could find advice when faced with problems.
“As
a society, we are losing our morals and culture. Long ago we used to have
traditional counsellor structures cultural decadence has eroded all that. Such
structures have been eroded. People now don’t have anyone to turn to when they
face problems in life. I think as a nation, we need to turn back to our roots
but those who go to church must seek assistance from church leaders.
“The
other factor is the bad financial situation that many people are experiencing
currently. Covid-19 destroyed a lot of businesses and incomes for many people.
Some are failing to handle the economic situation that was deepened by the
pandemic and they end up doing the unthinkable,” added Kandiero.
Apostolic
Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Elias Jinjika said unequal distribution of
resources and the desire for quick riches was a root cause for premeditated ritual
killings and suicide.
“I
think the uncontrollable desire to become rich quickly through the use of
supernatural powers or any evil means is a major force that is causing the rise
of ritual killings. Other issues that are causing the upsurge of these cases
are unequal distribution of resources, poor planning and laziness among the
people.
“I
urge people to work hard and also to learn to wait for God’s time than to spill
human blood. One cannot use evil means to attain good ends. The essence of
being rich is to live a peaceful and enjoyable life,” he said.
Recently
a male tractor driver Grey Chirimo (57), who was employed by Allied Timbers in
Nyanga, was found dead in a suspected ritual murder with eyes missing.
Some
elderly people with mental health challenges (dementia) are also falling prey
to ritualists who take advantage of their loss of memory and disconnection from
reality.
As
each day pass, society is increasingly becoming unsafe for the old as well as
for children who usually depend on others for their welfare.
Suspected
ritual killings, suicide and culpable homicide is now a cancer which is eating
up many communities in the country with no possible cure as many are joining
this band of wrong doings.
No comments