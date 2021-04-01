File Picture

Terrence Ndowora

ZAKA - A total of eight villages with over 200 households in Zaka West constituency are reportedly sharing a water source with domestic animals from a seasonal Mupiri river, which only flows during the rainy season, TellZim News can report.

Ward 24 Councilor, Stella Shambira said the area is depending on seasonal river water, since the borehole which had been installed soon after independence had collapsed.

“There’s a Vidco here in my ward with around 1000 people which depend on water from seasonal Mupiri River. The community shares water from that same river with domestic animals which causes it to collapse,” said Shambira.

Shambira told TellZim News that people from the area walk a minimum of 7 km to neighbouring wards in search of clean water.

“During dry season, most residents walk a distance of 8 km just to fetch water from the nearest boreholes which is in ward 27 and 28.

She called upon the government to help the community by installing the borehole which Minister Ezra Chadzamira drilled soon after 2018 elections.

“The only borehole we had in the community was drilled in 1980 and it has since collapsed. Minister Ezra Chadzamira drilled a borehole for us in 2019 after elections but it is not yet functional.

“We call upon the government to intervene and assist the affected villagers in any way they can,” said Cllr Shambira.

In 2014, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which went on to collapse due to incessant rains usually experienced in the area.

ChinaAid reportedly tried to drill a borehole in the community last year but the project stalled midway after it collapsed.

Many villages across Zimbabwe are facing challenges accessing clean and safe water due to broken down infrastructure, leaving them with no option but to resort to unprotected water bodies.