Taurai ‘Bhucho’ Mudzviti

Terrence Ndowora

Zanu PF says it is ready to wrestle the four Masvingo Urban wards from the MDC Alliance whose councillors were fired by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T, and is conducting primary elections this Friday, May 20, for two of the wards.

Nominations were held for the vacant wards earlier this week, with Taurai ‘Bhucho’ Mudzviti sailing through uncontested in Ward 3, which was won by Tarusenga Vhembo of the MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Vhembo, along with Godfrey Kurauone of Ward 4, Daniel Mberikunashe of Ward 6 and Richard Musekiwa of Ward 7 were recalled earlier this year.

In Ward 5, Hakistone ‘Wanzai’ Chimwani also sailed uncontested and will be the ruling party’s candidate once the Covid-19 induced restrictions on electoral activities get lifted.

Three of the expelled councillors; Mberikunashe, Vhembo and Richard Musekiwa have indicated that they will contest again saying people still need them.

Mberikunashe said he was confident that he will win back the ward and mocked his rival Chimwani who he said was up for humiliation come by-election day.

“He wants to further humiliate himself by contesting against me. I never stopped working with the people so they need me and that’s why I will be contesting,” said Mberikunashe.

Meanwhile, Kurauone is not likely to be able to contest in Ward 4 as he has now relocated to the United States of America.