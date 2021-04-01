|The late Perence Shiri
Tracy Fuzha
CHIVHU -
The ruling Zanu PF party will this weekend a memorial service for the late
Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement Perence
Shiri at Mutekedza Village in between Msasa and Sadza.
The
occasion, which was confirmed by the Zanu PF Mash East Provincial chairman Michael
Madanha, will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Mutekedza village in Chikomba
Central.
"Minister
Perrence Shiri's memorial service is going to be held on Saturday at his home
in Mutekedza Village in Chikomba district. We will all gather there to remember
our here,” he said.
The
former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) air chief marshal died of Covid-19 in 2020
and was declared a national hero.
His sudden death
was met with suspicions that he could have been poisoned by rivals in the
faction-riddled ruling party.
