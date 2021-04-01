The late Perence Shiri

Tracy Fuzha

CHIVHU - The ruling Zanu PF party will this weekend a memorial service for the late Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement Perence Shiri at Mutekedza Village in between Msasa and Sadza.

The occasion, which was confirmed by the Zanu PF Mash East Provincial chairman Michael Madanha, will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Mutekedza village in Chikomba Central.

"Minister Perrence Shiri's memorial service is going to be held on Saturday at his home in Mutekedza Village in Chikomba district. We will all gather there to remember our here,” he said.

The former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) air chief marshal died of Covid-19 in 2020 and was declared a national hero.

His sudden death was met with suspicions that he could have been poisoned by rivals in the faction-riddled ruling party.