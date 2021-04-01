|Roy Bhila
Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI
- Zanu
PF Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosota has criticised the
conduct of Chiredzi North Member of Parliament (MP) Roy Bhila and director for
the district Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) Soul Nyangoni with regards
to their interference in a Cottco tender.
TellZim News reported recently
how Bhila and Nyangoni arm-twisted the State-controlled cotton company’s
Lowveld business manager Innocent Gukwe to cancel a staff transportation tender
that had been awarded to John Manganye.
Manganye is a UK-based
businessman who in 2018 contested for the Chiredzi West parliamentary seat on
an opposition MDC Alliance ticket but lost to Farai Musikavanhu of Zanu PF.
At a Zanu PF inter-district
meeting held at Chitsanga Hall on Tuesday, May 11, Masosota, who was seated
next to Bhila, openly briefed Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs
Ezra Chadzamira on the issue.
He told Chadzamira that there
were some rogues in Zanu PF who were tarnishing the party’s image by
influencing parastatals to withdraw contracts belonging to opposition members,
real or perceived.
“There is an issue in which some
party leaders arm-twisted Cottco to withdraw Manganye, an MDC Alliance member’s
contract. I am going to make noise on that issue until that bus contract is
restored.
“That person, minister, is the
one who donated hospital beds, water tanks and an ambulance which you
commissioned at Chiredzi Poly Clinic. Now he is doing business in his hometown
and some people are sabotaging. How then will he learn the goodness of Zanu
PF?” said Masosote.
In response, Chadzamira ordered
party members to stop abusing government officials’ names when doing their
dirty works.
“Whatever you do in your areas,
please don’t throw in names for high officials. You have to stick with your own
words not coercing people using high profile names,” said Chadzamira.
A few weeks ago, a telephone
conversation between Bhila and Gukwe was leaked, with Bhila threatening the
later to withdraw the contract.
The leaked conversation involved Nyangoni
also piling pressure on Gukwe who at first tried to stand his ground but later
gave up the fight.
Some names of Government
officials including cabinet ministers were thrown around to intimidate Gukwe
who eventually buckled.
