

Chava chemutengure vhiri rengoro hoo hiye hoo hiyee, mukadzi wemutyairi haashaye dovi, hoo hiyee hoo hiyee. Anotora girisi okungira hoo hiyee hoo hiyee. Anoti kukambura rimwe ozora, hoo hiye hoo hiyee, chemutenguree! I am back ladies and gentlemen. These days I am madly in love with Mukanya’s music and I hope the music is in love with me too. Music is my only love. Who, after all, would love a homeless woman with ragged clothes, stinky armpits, unkempt hair and cracked heels? Nobody! So music is the love of my life and these days it’s Mukanya alone who is playing in my mind. Aka kambo kanonzi Chemutengure ndinokanzwa kachiimbwa kana nguva yeStudio 7 yava kutanga ndakagara zvangu muma plastic kuno kuChitima uku. Somebody has a small radio in a shack next to mine and it’s always on high volume kuitira kuti isuwo tisina radio tihwevo zvinotaurwa. Iwo maradio station akadai kuuya awa. Tozipigwa zvedu. Kwahi kwava nema community radio? Ichokwadi here? Kana iwo ma TV station matsva atakahwa kuti ari kuuya? Why has none of them started broadcasting several months after the licences were awarded? Kkk zviri kuremera vatenzi. Broadcasting isn’t a joke ladies and gentlemen. It’s a capital and skills intensive business. It seems very few of the licences winners will be able to get on air. That is why even isusu vana Mapombi vasina zvavanoziva tiri kudanidzira kuti we want genuine media reforms to allow our people resident in the diaspora to invest in broadcasting. We could also allow some limited foreign direct investment in the media industry. Ko isu hatina zve mari yacho nezvikwanisiro zvacho. Zvikaramba zvakadai chinenge chichingori chamutengure vhiri rengoro nekusingaperi amen. Even if those new TV stations are to start broadcasting today, they would be boring as hell. More boring than ZBC kkkk. Ko content yacho inonakidza vanoiwanepi? Zvoda mari ka izvi. Mari chaiyo seya Passion Java kkkk. Kana kuti munenge motopa henyu vana Queen Bee vema cartels, yes those ones have the money to fund content-creation. Otherwise you would be watching nothing there but old Rambo films that are free of any copyright protection. Chava chemutengure vhiri rengoro hoo hiye hoo hiyee, mukadzi wemutyairi haashaye dovi, hoo hiyee hoo hiyee. Anotora girisi okungira hoo hiyee hoo hiyee. Anoti kukambura rimwe ozora, hoo hiye hoo hiyee, chemutenguree! I am back ladies and gentlemen. These days I am madly in love with Mukanya’s music and I hope the music is in love with me too. Music is my only love. Who, after all, would love a homeless woman with ragged clothes, stinky armpits, unkempt hair and cracked heels? Nobody! So music is the love of my life and these days it’s Mukanya alone who is playing in my mind. Aka kambo kanonzi Chemutengure ndinokanzwa kachiimbwa kana nguva yeStudio 7 yava kutanga ndakagara zvangu muma plastic kuno kuChitima uku. Somebody has a small radio in a shack next to mine and it’s always on high volume kuitira kuti isuwo tisina radio tihwevo zvinotaurwa. Iwo maradio station akadai kuuya awa. Tozipigwa zvedu. Kwahi kwava nema community radio? Ichokwadi here? Kana iwo ma TV station matsva atakahwa kuti ari kuuya? Why has none of them started broadcasting several months after the licences were awarded? Kkk zviri kuremera vatenzi. Broadcasting isn’t a joke ladies and gentlemen. It’s a capital and skills intensive business. It seems very few of the licences winners will be able to get on air. That is why even isusu vana Mapombi vasina zvavanoziva tiri kudanidzira kuti we want genuine media reforms to allow our people resident in the diaspora to invest in broadcasting. We could also allow some limited foreign direct investment in the media industry. Ko isu hatina zve mari yacho nezvikwanisiro zvacho. Zvikaramba zvakadai chinenge chichingori chamutengure vhiri rengoro nekusingaperi amen. Even if those new TV stations are to start broadcasting today, they would be boring as hell. More boring than ZBC kkkk. Ko content yacho inonakidza vanoiwanepi? Zvoda mari ka izvi. Mari chaiyo seya Passion Java kkkk. Kana kuti munenge motopa henyu vana Queen Bee vema cartels, yes those ones have the money to fund content-creation. Otherwise you would be watching nothing there but old Rambo films that are free of any copyright protection.

Vedu vapfana vana Taivavashe nana Banda nanaMunganasa nana Baba Rah paCharles Austin Theatre apa are very talented and can make good films but their efforts will be exploited for no payment. Zvakaoma! By the way what happened to the fight for control of Charles Austin Theatre? But I think council have some point there, kwahi yava kuitwa brothel kkk. Doug Hill should be turning in his grave. Ahh handisina ndadaro, ende handidi kutaura mazita evanhu. Pandaimba Chemutengure ndanga ndisingatauri zvepa Charles Austin Theatre ini. I meant the drama in the country’s judiciary system kkkk. Haa drama chairo. Zvichingobvawo naThief Justice vasingadi kubva pachigaro kkk. Akaoma Marava ohh I mean Malava. Haa Mugabe nhaka yawakatiparira yekurambira pazvigaro iyi ka! I won’t pity you even if they dig up your dry bones for rituals or whatever. I salute Chidyausiku for leaving without any drama. Wise people say a good dancer knows when to leave the stage. But it’s not Malava who is to blame here; it’s that overzealous yet incompetent Zx2. How I used to envy that name Ziyambi before Zx2 messed it up. I used to know of very good lawyers and other prominent people who went by that name; such people as Justice Vernanda Ziyambi and Florence Ziyambi. More honorable and intelligent people those ones. Now the name is derided because of a not-so-sharp minister who pushes illegal amendments to impress ED but without doing enough groundwork to make sure the foundation is solid. Now it’s all imploding right in his face and it’s embarrassing his boss big time kkk. Changova chemutengure vhiri rengoro! Kwahi nevamwe vandakahwa vachishora… kwahi Zx2 munhu wezve regime change and is working with G40 remnants to spoil ED’s electoral chances in 2023 kkkk. President vakati 2030 vanenge vachipo asi Zx2 is working flat out to throw spanners in the works and sabotage the campaign using his G40-Gamatox captured judiciary. I think I believe that theory because Zx2, after his defeat at the High Court, went even as far as plagiarizing Jonathan Moyo’s legendary words to criticize the judgment: ‘A night court, by night judges and night lawyers’. Yes the judiciary is captured, but not by the people alleged by Zx2. The Thief Justice debacle is purely a result of incompetence on the part of Zx2 & Co and it is time they are shown the exit door. He failed to do his job and all those outbursts were just an expression of a man who is embarrassed at his own failure of judgement; a shameful act of blame shifting. A failed man sees ghosts and conspiracies everywhere kkk kana nemumvuri wake chaiwo zvenge zvangova zvidhoma zvoga-zvoga. Ko iyo tsvimbo yandiri kuhwa kuti Mugabe akavigwa nayo naimi vanhu? Kwahi naZivhu yakapiwa Kasukuwere kkkk. Asi Zivhu so kaa, haa murume ane freedom of speech uya. Zuro ndizuro kwhai sarai imi makapisa Beiz yangu muchidya sadza nepolony ini ndomboenda kuEurope kuno vhakacha. Sadza nepolony imagine. Kutuka isu vana Mapombi vanomwa tii nemaputi ka uku? Bhasopu Zivhu. And he could not even spell ‘Benz’ correctly, hanzi ‘Beiz’. Reminds me of one Donald Trump who once wrote Covfefe that nobody, including himself, knew what it meant. Is it even true that the Beiz was burnt or it’s just his usual attention-seeking gimmicks to tell the world that he has good cars?

Zivhu and Java same WhatsApp group! Ko former Registrar General Mudede hanzi vari kupinda mudare nenyaya yeumbavha kkkk. Haaa team yaMugabe so ka, haina kana integrity. A whole former registrar aitinyima mapassport paMakombe apo. Kwatonhora uku, regai ndinokanga hangu mauti angu ndizvidhlire. Mabanana haasi kuora nenyaya yechando chakwidza hamba mumuti ichi. Ndotofunga zvangu dai former VP Mboko vachiri pachigaro pamwe vaindipawo zvavo incubator dzavaipa vanhu ndikadziya. Kkkk asi zvimwe zvinhu sooka, a giant VP kupa vanhu mishina yekuchochonyesa zvitiyo sure. Kkkk

sure, haa Mboko imboko!