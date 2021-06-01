People carrying stones for the construction of a Diptank

Zaka West Member of Parliament Ophias Murambiwa has acknowledged receiving the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) grant that enabled him to complete developmental projects in Zaka that had been suspended due to lack of funding.

Speaking to TellZim News, Murambiwa said the 2021 ZW$2 million has enabled him to finish projects like construction of Chenyu Bridge in Ward 22, renovation of Mushungwa community hall in Ward 24, renovation of Chivamba registry office in Ward 28, roofing of two classroom blocks at Dekeza Secondary school in Ward 29 and construction of Veza registry office in Ward 33.

“We have received the two million dollars from 2021 CDF that enabled us to finish developmental projects that had been suspended due to lack of funding,” said Murambiwa.

Murambiwa said the CDF has also enabled them to start new projects that include the construction of Bvumbura Dip tank in Ward 17, together with Mawana and Mabwe dam walls in ward 33.

“CDF has also enabled us to start new developmental projects like the Bvumvura Dip tank in Ward 17 and we are also constructing two dam walls in Ward 33 which are Mawana and Mabwe,” added the legislator.

He also revealed that he aims to build a better Zaka in his constituency and he is going to finish the new developmental projects that he started working on with the help of the community.

“I am aiming to make Zaka a better place than it was before and we are going to join hands with the community to finish the developmental projects we started,” said Murambiwa.