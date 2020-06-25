Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » 65-year-old Chivi man in court for raping minor

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, June 08, 2021 / comment : 0


Tendai Mbede  

CHIREDZI- A 65-year-old man from Chivi recently appeared before Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu after being accused of raping his neighbor’s mentally challenged 14-year-old daughter, Tellzim News can report. 

The state represented by Noel Muranda alleged that on November 13, 2019 during the day, the accused (name withheld) asked the complainant to help him to sweep his bedroom and promising to give her some sweets and snacks in return.

The state argues that the complainant agreed and after she had finished cleaning, the accused began fondling the complainant's breasts, removed her undergarment and raped her once.

The matter came to light three days later when the complainant opened up to her mother leading to the accused’s arrest. 

In his defense, the accused admitted to the court that he fondled the complainant at her own will after she had asked him to do so in order for her breasts to grow big as her siblings’ but never had sexual intercourse with her.

The accused argued that he was no longer sexually active as he had erectile dysfunction and had a catheter during the said period.

 "I did not mount on her because I had a catheter on, and it is even difficult for me to urinate so there is no way I could have raped her though I admit to fondling her,"he said. 

The case was remanded to June 25, 2020.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)