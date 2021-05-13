MASVINGO- People in Nyadzamba area in Mushawasha near Renco Mine are living in fear of contracting Covid-19 after a person from the area who had spent the day mingling with pupils and teachers tested positive to the deadly virus.

A source at Nyajena Hospital confirmed that a person from Nyadzamba area recently tested positive from the novel virus.

“There is a person from Nyadzamba area who tested positive from the novel virus,” said the source.

Masvingo District Medical Director Tinashe Muskwe confirmed that there was a positive case at Nyajena Hospital but not from Nyadzamba School.

“I have heard of the positive case from Nyajena Hospital but they are not from Nyadzamba School. They could have used the school address since they come from the area but from the information I have, they are not from the school,” Muskwe said.

Sources also said the whole family where the person comes from have all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Nurses and Environment Health Technician visited the family of the person who tested positive to do some tests and they all tested positive, “said the source.

It was also confirmed that people in the area are also planning to have a workshop which people fear could be a Covid-19 super spreader.

Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi said that he had not received that information yet.

“I have not received that information yet and if I get any information about that situation I will give an update,” said Irimayi.

Provincial Medical Doctor (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu also told TellZim News to confirm with the DMO, saying she was the one with correct and updated information.

The source said one of the alleged Covi-19 cases, a pupil at Nyadzamba Primary School was already symptomatic and had been in contact with fellow pupils and teachers from the school.