Julius Chigegwe incumbent chief Chirumhanzu

The council of elders in the Chirumhanzu chieftaincy has petitioned the Midlands Provincial Development Committee (PDC) over delays in the installation of a substantive chief despite the clan having submitted its nominee to the provincial chief’s council last year.

A petition obtained by this publication indicating that it was written two weeks ago by the Chirumhanzu Royal Families Dare highlighted that the traditional leadership vacuum was now causing unrest and violence in the community.

“Because of the delays in the processing of the new substantive chief within the 24 months stipulated period, chaos and dysfunction has already ensued.

“Just recently the acting chief (Fidelis Mudzengi) removed a substantive headman identified as Bangu from his position without consulting the Clan or Dare and for no good cause. There is also appointment of a non- royal family headman outside the Dare authority,” read part of the petition.

Speaking during an interview, Vincent Jumo the Chairperson of Chirumhanzu Chieftainship Royal Families’ court said as a clan, their nominee was Julius Chimbi Chigegwe of Nherera house, who is supposed to succeed the late former chief Jerald Mudzengi who passed on in 2019.

“On the 22nd of October 2020 a meeting of Chirumhanzu chieftaincy clan chaired by the acting chief Mr. Fidelis Mudzengi attended by the District Development Coordinator nominated Julius C Chigegwe as the candidate for the appointment of substantive chief Chirumhanzu.

"This was in line with the requirements of the Traditional Leaders Act, which stipulates that a new chief must be appointed within 24 months after the death of a former chief. So far all formal notifications were submitted on the 25th of January this year,” said Jumo

He added that the delay in the installation of a substantive chief was also disturbing the smooth facilitation and orderly functions of traditional leaders and village heads.

“It has been four months after the expiration of the acting chief’s period (Sarapavana) and the chiefs’ council is yet to meet to receive and confirm nominations for the new substantive chief as is required.

"Subsection 2 of 286 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides the function of national and provincial chiefs’ council and their impartial operations to ensure fair and smooth facilitation of orderly function of traditional leaders. It is within this provision that the chieftaincy clan seeks the audience of the Midlands provincial chiefs’ council chair, Chief Ngungumbane,” he added.

Meanwhile Midlands Provincial Chief Council Chairperson, Chief Ngungumbane Mkwananzi Zama said the Chirumhanzu Chieftainship was within the table of the provincial council and will follow traditional channels of resolving the issue.

"It is unfortunate the Royal family is spilling this issue to the press. Such issues are not solved through the press but we have channels that we follow," he said.

The chieftaincy succession clan revolves in 11 houses of Nherera and Simba, and it is the representation of the heirs to Chief Chirumhanzu throne, TellZim News has learnt.