Zvatangaa, bvunza mahwindi pamushikashika heya iiii, I think zvairehwa naHwindi President kuti zvatanga zvinenge zvatanga manje kkkk. Pane akuzvioinawo, chete I think zvakatotanga kare but vamwe vairamba. Kana muchiti hazvina kutanga why did Chiwenga humiliated his boss vake kudaro, chete it’s not clear who the boss between these two guys is.

Mapombi has been telling people that there are real factions in Zanu Pf vanhu vachiti hee ndinopenga, now look at it. ED says musicians you can now hold shows vana Chief Shumba nana Muridzo vakafara, less than 48 hours the skilled Rebhara general Ampi bva vazvidira Jecha zvavo kkk. Hanzi nomore gatherings kkk zvemashows zvobva zvadirwa jecha. It’s now like bhasikiti raTizirai kkk, uku rinorukwa uku rinorudunhuka, manje ours is vice versa, ED vari kusunga kedha achitevera achisunungura kkk nhamo ine nharo kkk. Ko iye Bhasikiti aripiko kkkk. I think he is preparing for the by elections which will not be held any time soon kkkk. General vakazvidira jecha. If we are not careful tosvika 2023 kumwe kusina maMP.

But honestly someone should tell me whats going on, what do we call that, what it is really if it’s not power struggle. kuratidzana masimba chete kkkk. As if that was not enough, the lockdown was just announced by the general but no SI was signed by ED to ratify it. So you can see that this is a power struggle for real apa isu tisu tinokwangwaya nayo nhamo. Even tikaungana now I don’t think tosungwa ini kkk kusungirwei, hapana kana SI apa. Speaking of SIs, I hear they have reversed SI 127 kkkkk. Kusunga nekusunungura sure toendepi kana nyika yakadaro sure.

Please dear readers, allow me to digress a bit, I want to give thumps up to Togarepi and Chamisa before I fogert, I wasn’t there hangu kufuneral in Gutu for the Chagweda family accident victims. May their souls rest in peace? Somepne passed through kwedu kuchitima and showed me pictures of Nero and Togarepi who was clad in the scarf as usual sitting side by side. This shows political maturity, kwete kuti vanhu vanongopprarna pesepese, after all we are Zaimbabweans, tinagkundzwa nemakudo anovengana zvawo pakudya asi pane zvimwe achiwirirana. Yes panhamo we should find common ground. But I was not amused kunzwa kuti ana Togarepi tried to stop Chamisa from talking paFuneral, Hatizvidid izvozvo.

But on a serious note, pakugara pamwe makagona but pakuzopa vanhu 50 thousand yoga haa akomana, is that really what we can call state assited funeral, dai makaisa henyu kana 200 000 thoussand zvaiva nani, at least taitoonawo kuti iri kubiwa pane payashanda, after all these accidents are a result of poor and thin roads. Hapanaka kwekutizira in case of emergency kana pashata, kutongorovana chete. Ko yamuri kuba nana Henrietta iri kuendepi

If anyone see Henrietta Rushwaya amuudze kuti akawana time yekuita mushe please ngaaite. Hakanyari kamukadzi kaya, scandal after scandal. Hanzi hee we want to make sure kuti no one will smuggle gold out of the country kkkk. Iye ndiye nyakubuda naro. I think that lady is not well upstairs, how can she really open her mouth against gold smuggling whole she was caught red handed with six kgs manje manje apa hee. But the Mining federation yachowo I think it’s just a corrupt band full of idiots and looters. How can they unanimously agree on reinstating her after what she did last year? Kana kunyara kutoshama muromo kuti hanzi we don’t want illegal siphoning of resources apa varivo vari kuita titambure kudai.

I think she is eating with the top goons because dai ari umwe akakandwa kuseri kudara. Chete that’s how it is done when we are being led by mashurugwi. Izvezvi hanzi we have the 2023 12billion dollar mark, how will we achieve that kana vachibuda naro kudaro.

By the way I heard Sulu is in for a high jump after he sang a song last year with our popular hwindi for remain ding us that takarima nechisi kkk, that’s Zanu Pf for you, havadi kuudzwa pavakanganisa, we need to accept criticism if we are to develop as a country. I want to warn this clown prophet Twabam that akasachenjera he will be dumped like a used condom once these guys accomplish what they want. Zanu Pf chiwororo I tell you. Kedha akasunga hake mascrews anga asunungurwa naED, I think Chief Shumba was happy that he finally got to meet ED. Yes, I think it’s the first time kusnagana naye since 2018 paya patakarima nechisi. One would wonder how after singing the ED Pfee song yakaita mbiri kudaro kana kumbosangana naED Kana ka1 kkkk. But Zanu Pf haina moyo chokwadi, but I think he lerant a lesson, Zanu haina moyo, this is exactly what happened to the likes of Cde Chinx, ana Tambaoga and of late, ana Sulu ava many others whom I don’t Have time to mention with names.

Anyway, enough of Zanu Pf and its uselessness, its better nditoita hangu zvekunokanga maputi angu for lunch. But before I go, I want to thank those who are stretching their hands and delivering their clothes for donation to our less privileged members of the society. I hear a number of clothes have been delivered at my bosses’ office paTrade Centre apo. I am sure there is still room of those who want to donate nekuti sure chando hachisi kuita. Our not so religious president ED Once said kana zvekunamata zvaramba its better kungoitawo zvakanaka. I think we can start by giving to the poor, they really need our support.

I hear we are going to have three days of mourning the last surviving Elder Statesmen, one of the real African leaders CDE (KK) Kenneth Kaunda, may his dear soul rest in peace. ED has declared three days of mourning. I hope Chiwenga won’t reverse this one again kkkk. Zvakanakwo kuchema nevanochema, infact KK contributed to the independence of Zimbabwe by allowing vana Nkomo and others to organize zve armed struggle imomo MuZambia so he is our Hero. However, ED and company should take a leaf from KK. He accepted defeat and allowed others to rule kwete zvemuno zvekungoti ndechangu. 2023 is coming guys adyiwa ngaabvume be it ZANU or MDC, copy from KK.

Hanzi tirangarirewo naBaba Vezvomweya, Father Ribeiro who saved our President from the jaws of death. I hear he was one of the people who designed our beautiful national flag and wrote a number of novels that we did at school. I remember Muchadura, haa tarisikirwa, vainyora zvavo baba.

Before I go, can someone tell Mukoma Danny kuti makagona kuExposer Zvindomundomu kuparliament uko. Kkkkk. Kune vanhu vari kuita basa rekuvata ikoko. Kuita kunge Mphoko, kkk hadzina akana zvadzakamboita for 4 years dzavaiva VP. Kana kkkk kunze kwekungopa madzimai zvitiyo. Kana vasina kuona list yezvindomu ndomu please check muone kuti wenyu haapowo here palist kkk Mphoko imboko.