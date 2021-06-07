Comic Pastor and Bamunini Nijo

Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi and Nigel “Bamunini Nijo” Maritinyu will this month date Masvingo for a one night comedy performance at Charles Austin Theatre.

Speaking to TellZim News, Ngomashi said the duo is on a tour where they intend to perform in all the country’s big cities, and on June 26 they will descend on Masvingo.

“We are coming to Masvingo this month. It has been our desire to do a comedy tour around different cities in Zimbabwe and we started in Harare followed by Bulawayo and now we are coming to Masvingo then Mutare. We might conclude the tour in Harare,” said Ngomashi.

Ngomashi told TellZim News that they are planning to invite a comedian based in Masvingo to perform alongside them on the day.

“Plans are underway to invite an artist based in the city to perform alongside us on the day,” said Ngomashi.

Tickets for the event will be selling at US$10 per person.

Ngomashi, who calls himself Comic Pastor and does his online skits with a group he calls Comic Pastor and Associates shot to fame after one of his video clips titled ‘Shamhu’ went viral on social media platforms in 2015.

Just like Ngomashi, Maritinyu is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies (MC) who started his career in 2016 doing motivational videos that went viral online.