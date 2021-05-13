File Picture: Chiredzi Poly-Clinic

CHIREDZI- Renovations of Chiredzi Poly Clinic’s maternity ward and its subsequent official opening by first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira on May 27, 2019 was supposed to relieve pressure at Chiredzi General Hospital’s maternity wing, where in 2019, some expecting mothers were being forced to sleep on the floor but politics has downplayed the full operations of the institution, disadvantaging Chiredzi urban residents and the district at large, TellZim News can report.

Chiredzi General Hospital is a referral hospital for Chiredzi District, whose catchment area stretches to Chikombedzi along the border with Mozambique and South Africa and has been failing to deal with the demand for maternity.

The district’s health referral institution should be mainly serving referrals from clinics and rural health centres but is now the sole hope for over 40 000 residents in the district’s urban area as Chiredzi Poly-Clinic is still lying idle despite efforts by well-wishers to resuscitate the institution.

It’s been two years now since the official opening of the maternity wing which was refurbished by several well-wishers to serve at least 105 expecting mothers each year but the wing is still in slumber as donations for the wing to kick off have been reserved for political reasons.

UK-based businessman, John Manganye who contested as an independent candidate for Chiredzi West constituency made numerous donations towards the refurbishment of Chiredzi Poly-clinic Maternity wing including connecting a backup solar system and 3x 5 000 water tanks which will be used by the clinic during emergencies, a UK make ambulance, 30 wheelchairs, BP testing kits and 10 electric operated hospital beds while Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe painted the facility.

A month after the official opening, Chiredzi West Member of Parliament, Farai Musikavanhu roped in state security agents to order the removal of the donations from the clinic and dumped them at the council workshop backyard and the labour ward was left with only two beds despising residents to their right to health.

In an interview with Chiredzi Town Council Chairperson Gibson Hwende, he said that they are expecting some materials from ailing Chiredzi General Hospital for the maternity wing to be fully functional.

“There is need for some medicinal materials in order for the maternity wing to be functional and we are expecting those from Chiredzi General Hopital,” said Hwende.

Chiredzi District Medical Officer, Doctor Brian Dhlandhlara did not respond to questions sent to him.