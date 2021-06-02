Mucheke bus terminus

Wayne Ncube

MASVINGO- Masvingo City Council has engaged bus operators and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to enforce the council resolution that buses operating from undesignated points in the Central Business District (CBD) move back to Mucheke Bus Terminus with immediate effect.

The resolution which was made in a full council meeting held on Monday, May 31, came after council agreed that buses loading from undesignated places were fuelling disorder and open defecation.

Masvingo Mayor, Cllr Collen Maboke moved council to resolve to order all buses including ZUPCO buses to operate from Mucheke Bus Terminus, since the makeshift termini around the CBD are becoming a health time bomb.

“The makeshift terminus near Benjamin Burombo building where travellers are using the bush behind that government complex as ablution facilities is a health time bomb,” said Maboke.

Ward 1 Councillor, Selina Maridza also said council was failing to enforce its by-laws and should order all buses operating from undesignated points to move to Mucheke Bus Terminus.

Acting Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa told TellZim that he had given Chamber Secretary, Vitalis Shonhai the directive to communicate with operators today (June 1).

Shonhai said they are already engaging with bus operators, that they notify their drivers to move to Mucheke Bus Terminus and that they had involved the police to help them enforce the resolution..

“We are engaging with the bus operators to inform them about the directive. We also have already engaged with ZRP who will help us to make sure that the buses are no longer operating in the CBD.

“We will also inform the public about the directive so that there will be order in the execution of the instruction,” said Shonhai.

Bus drivers who spoke to TellZim News however said that they were unaware of the directive since no official communication had been relayed to them.

“We are still normally operating at our usual points because we are not aware of the council directive and council police has not informed us about the directive to move to Mucheke Terminus,” said one of the drivers.

A traveller who was at the terminus adjacent to Benjamin Burombo building however said the directive was not considerate of travellers as Mucheke Bus Terminus is not a conducive place to wait for a bus, with dirty toilets and also far for those who would be carrying luggage.

“The directive is not fair to us passengers because the Mucheke terminus is no a conducive place to wait for buses as it is dirty and the toilets have deteriorated and it will be a disadvantage for some of us carrying luggage as it is a far place,” the traveller said.