A bin at Cnr Simon Muzenda and Josiah Tongogara

Kimberly Kusauka

MASVINGO – Masvingo Urban Ward 8 councillor Against Chiteme, who is the chairperson of the Health, Housing and Environmental Services Committee said council is incapacitated to collect refuse in the city.

Chiteme said, the council was struggling to have a viable fleet that can timely collect refuse both in the Central Business District (CBD) and residential suburbs.

Refuse collection problems in Masvingo will persist for the foreseeable future as Masvingo City Council’s refuse compactors fleet continues to deteriorate.

“Our Health department has been incapacitated. Most of our trucks are down and being worked upon but we have a target to secure another refuse compactor this year. We are very committed to provide quality service delivery and I am sure we would have acquired a new refuse compactor before year, ” said Chiteme.

Bins have been going for days without being collected in the CBD, with litter being strewn all over in front of buildings, posing a health risk.

Mayor Collen Maboke concurred saying he was disappointed as city father to see pictures of waste circulating on social media purporting to have gone for days without being collected.

“I have seen pictures on WhatsApp of litter bins at some business complexes which will be full to capacity. This is very bad for our city and doesn’t give a good picture. We should make sure that refuse is collected more efficiently so we are working tirelessly to make sure that our refuse compactors are up and running,” said Maboke.

Sometime ago, council flighted a tender advert seeking to privatize refuse collection but all of the five tenders which were received failed to meet the requirements.

Acting Town Clerk, Eng Edward Mukaratirwa revealed that the local authority will soon flight another tender and that they were working towards securing another refuse compactor.

“We received five responses to the tender of procurement but unfortunately all responses didn’t meet the requirements. However, we are preparing another tender and it will be out soon,” said Mukaratirwa.

Council has a refuse collection schedule but one or two refuse compactors which will be up and running are failing to cover enough ground.

Refuse collection has been on the low in the city and this has left residents with no option but to dump waste at undesignated points.