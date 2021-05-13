File picture:Morgenster Teachers College

Blessed Chauke

MASVINGO- A total of 67 students have tested positive to Covid-19 at Morgenster Teachers College in three days, becoming the second tertiary institution in the province to be locked down in less than a month.

Morgenster Teachers College has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot after a spike of positive cases since Saturday June 12.

Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi told TellZim News that 67 cases had been recorded since Saturday and revealed that only the first person to be tested (index case) was showing symptoms while the rest were asymptomatic.

“I can confirm that there are 67 confirmed cases at Morgenster Teachers College. Of the tests which were done on Saturday, 23 students tested positive, 40 tested positive on Sunday while the other four were recorded on Monday. All the other cases except the index case are asymptomatic and stable,” said Irimayi.

The index case reportedly came from Kwekwe, which is under lockdown after the deadly Indian variant was discovered there and had Covid-19 symptoms at the time of testing at Morgenster Teachers College.

The spike in cases at Morgenster comes barely less than a month after Bondolfi Teachers College was hit by the virus and put under lockdown.

However, all students who had tested Covid-19 positive at Bondolfi have reportedly recovered and were released last week to go to their respective homes.

Masvingo and Chiredzi districts have since been declared Covid-19 hotspots by the Ministry of Health and Childcare following the recent spike in cases.