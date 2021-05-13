|File picture:Morgenster Teachers College
Blessed Chauke
MASVINGO-
A total of 67 students have tested positive to Covid-19 at Morgenster Teachers
College in three days, becoming the second tertiary institution in the province
to be locked down in less than a month.
Morgenster
Teachers College has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot after a spike of positive
cases since Saturday June 12.
Masvingo
Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson, Rodgers Irimayi told TellZim News
that 67 cases had been recorded since Saturday and revealed that only the first
person to be tested (index case) was showing symptoms while the rest were
asymptomatic.
“I
can confirm that there are 67 confirmed cases at Morgenster Teachers College.
Of the tests which were done on Saturday, 23 students tested positive, 40
tested positive on Sunday while the other four were recorded on Monday. All the
other cases except the index case are asymptomatic and stable,” said Irimayi.
The
index case reportedly came from Kwekwe, which is under lockdown after the
deadly Indian variant was discovered there and had Covid-19 symptoms at the
time of testing at Morgenster Teachers College.
The
spike in cases at Morgenster comes barely less than a month after Bondolfi
Teachers College was hit by the virus and put under lockdown.
However,
all students who had tested Covid-19 positive at Bondolfi have reportedly
recovered and were released last week to go to their respective homes.
Masvingo
and Chiredzi districts have since been declared Covid-19 hotspots by the
Ministry of Health and Childcare following the recent spike in cases.
No comments