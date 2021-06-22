As Covid-19 positives cases continue to spike in Chiredzi district, people in the Chikombedzi area are living in fear of contracting the virus after an elderly man tested positive during a random testing exercise while in a hospital queue.

A source from Chikombedzi, which is predominantly rural confirmed that one the elderly old man tested Covid-19 positive at Chikombedzi General Hospital after he visited the hospital to collect some medication.

“There is one old man who tested Covid-19 positive at Chikombedzi hospital after he went there to collect some medication.

“It resulted in all people who were at the queue to get tested since there were so many children who were there at the hospital to collect their medication and this old man was also in the queue mingling with others,” said the source.

Another person from the hospital who preferred anonymity also confirmed that there are some people other than the man who tested positive to Covid-19 but the source did not disclose the number.

“Yes, there are some people who recently tested Covid-19 positive but we are not allowed to give you details. I do not know the actual number because the tests are done from another department where I do not have more access,” said the source.

Provincial Medical Doctor Amadeus Shamhu said he is yet to receive the information yet and he will confirm with the District Medical Officer of Chiredzi.

“I did not receive that information yet. I will confirm with the District Medical Officer of Chiredzi maybe they also included those positive cases when they submitted their Covid-19 statistics of Chiredzi,” said Shamhu.

If confirmed, the case will be Chikombedzi’s very first case but with its proximity to Chiredzi urban, which has been declared a Covi-19 hotspot things might escalate.