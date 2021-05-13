CHIPINGE- In a well-executed movie style heist, a daring gang of seven robbers got away with thousands of United States dollars after robbing the Chipinge Fawcett Depot last week, TellZim News has heard.

Police in Chipinge have since initiated a man hunt for a gang of seven armed robbers who pounced on a Fawcett control room and disappeared with thousands of US dollars, South African Rands and Zimbabwean dollars.

Chipinge District Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We have launched a man hunt of seven suspects who robbed Fawcett Security Company and walked away with cash. I appeal to the members of the public to come forward with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects”

“I want to warn would be offenders that the long arm of the law will just catch up with them,” said Detective Chikuvadze.

Sources said the robbers pounced on Fawcett Checheche depot on June 2 around 7 pm after the Fawcett team had returned from collecting daily takings from Gains wholesale and Mukuru money transfer booth at Checheche growth point.

“The team collected USD$6583, R32 110, ZW$11 937 and undisclosed amount of cash from Mukuru money transfer and took the cash to their Checheche depot and secured it in the safe,”

"A Fawcett security officer identified as Last Matewe returned to the security premise and parked at its usual parking bay, and went on to hand over N Richards keys to other officers who were in the control room for safe keeping,” said the source

The source went on to say while he was handing the keys the robbers approached other security guards identified as Nhamo Muhlule and Serverino Tanyaara rmed with a shotgun loaded with seven rounds and disarmed them.

Another guard Desmond Macheza who was inside the control room heard some noise and went on to investigate.

“He realized that Nhamo Muhlule was being manhandled by one of the robbers advancing to the office and to lock the screen door and closed the wooden door and tried to alert other workmates and the police

“Whilst trying to make some alert calls to other work mates and police but the robbers broke the screen door lock using a crowbar to gain entry.

They ordered them to lie down and force marched one to the Chubb safes and gun cabinet who opened the and the suspects loaded the money in sacks and satchels before cutting CCTV cables and took two revolvers with 10 rounds each and two shotguns.

They tied all the five security and took their cellphones and alarm remote control before getting away