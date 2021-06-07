Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa

City of Masvingo will channel $3million of its first share of 2021 devolution funds towards the completion of Runyararo West Clinic, a project that had been stalled due to lack of funding, TellZim News can report.

Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa revealed during a full council meeting held on May 31 at the town house.

Mukaratirwa said the local authority hoped to complete the clinic by end of this year after receiving some devolution funds amounting to ZW$44million recently.

“Last week we received about $44 million from government under the devolution program and $3 million of it will go towards completion of Runyararo west clinic project. We hope to have it completed by end of this year,” said Mukaratirwa.

Mukaratirwa said council had been failing to complete the project due to lack of funding, as it suffered from financial challenges due to poor revenue collection.

“Our plans were to build the clinic using revenue from the beer levy, but it was not enough because the economic environment hasn’t been good,” said Mukaratirwa.

When complete, the project will give Runyararo West residents an option closer to home and will reduce congestion at other council clinics.

Recalled MDC Alliance Councillor for Ward 3, Tarusenga Vhembo recently told TellZim News that he was excited the project he initiated will finally be completed.

“I was in the middle of constructing Runyararo West clinic when I was recalled and this affected progress of the project. I am happy that a resolution to make sure that this project is completed this year has been done,” said Vhembo.