|Masvayamwando Primary school
Believe Mpofu
Mwenezi
Rural District Council (RDC) will channel its share of the devolution funds
towards improving access to healthcare facilities and rehabilitation of roads
which have become inaccessible.
Mwenezi
RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chivanga said that their target was
to complete two clinics so as to improve access to health care facilities in
the district.
“We
are in the last stages of building Pertinel Clinic in Ward 13 and Chovelele
Clinic in Ward 17. Rehabilitation of Tolkwa Road in Ward 17 was also done using
the funds which we received,” said Chivanga.
He
said that the local authority recently finished drilling boreholes and had also
done some renovations at more than three council-run schools.
“We
have also renovated school classroom blocks and teacher’s cottages at Vinga,
Chengwe, Mwasvamwando and Gwarama Primary schools in wards 14 and 17. Six
boreholes were also drilled in the district,” said Chivanga.
Mwenezi
District Development Coordinator (DDC), Rosemary Chingwe said that the local
authority and other critical stakeholders had partnered to develop the district
and in the acquisition of road-making machinery.
“Despite
various projects of rehabilitating roads, maintaining schools and building
clinics; the RDC has also bought a toll grader and tipper truck that are being
used in developing Mwenezi,” said Chingwe.
She
however, bemoaned the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which she said had
hampered some developmental projects.
“The
Covid-19 induced lockdown has delayed the completions of other critical
projects in our district which we planned in 2020 and earlier this year,” said
Chingwe.
So
far, Mwenezi has reportedly received $32 million out of the $209 million which
the local authority was promised for 2021.
