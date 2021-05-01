Masvayamwando Primary school

Believe Mpofu

Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) will channel its share of the devolution funds towards improving access to healthcare facilities and rehabilitation of roads which have become inaccessible.

Mwenezi RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chivanga said that their target was to complete two clinics so as to improve access to health care facilities in the district.

“We are in the last stages of building Pertinel Clinic in Ward 13 and Chovelele Clinic in Ward 17. Rehabilitation of Tolkwa Road in Ward 17 was also done using the funds which we received,” said Chivanga.

He said that the local authority recently finished drilling boreholes and had also done some renovations at more than three council-run schools.

“We have also renovated school classroom blocks and teacher’s cottages at Vinga, Chengwe, Mwasvamwando and Gwarama Primary schools in wards 14 and 17. Six boreholes were also drilled in the district,” said Chivanga.

Mwenezi District Development Coordinator (DDC), Rosemary Chingwe said that the local authority and other critical stakeholders had partnered to develop the district and in the acquisition of road-making machinery.

“Despite various projects of rehabilitating roads, maintaining schools and building clinics; the RDC has also bought a toll grader and tipper truck that are being used in developing Mwenezi,” said Chingwe.

She however, bemoaned the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which she said had hampered some developmental projects.

“The Covid-19 induced lockdown has delayed the completions of other critical projects in our district which we planned in 2020 and earlier this year,” said Chingwe.

So far, Mwenezi has reportedly received $32 million out of the $209 million which the local authority was promised for 2021.